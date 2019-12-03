Horoscope Today, December 3, 2019: See the astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo and others

Horoscope Today, December 3, 2019: See the astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo and more

Just like every day, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the astrological predictions for various zodiac signs. These predictions will guide you on how your day will be according to the positions of your planets, the sun and the moon. This guidance can definitely have an effect on making the correct choices. So if you are one of those who is excited to know about what a new day is going to bring in your life, then check out the horoscope of December 3, 2019, here.

1. ARIES

You can get good results with hard work. Today is going to be beneficial for builders of this amount. Today will be a good day for Lovemate too. You will get many opportunities to move in a new direction. Today you can share your mind with friends. Your relations with the officials can also improve. Offer laddus to Lord Hanuman, you will get progress.

2. TAURUS

Your day will be favorable. You will feel energetic all day. Your stalled work will be completed on time. Official class will impress you. Today will be favorable for students of this amount. Some people can expect more from you. You will live up to their expectations. You can get some good advice in terms of investment. Put water outside the house for sparrows in earthen pots, your financial condition will be stronger.

3. GEMINI

You can plan a trip with a friend somewhere. You may get some good news from your spouse. Challenges can also be greater with work. In some cases of office, your tension may increase. Some things that come to mind may bother you. Mind will be less in everyday work. Feed bananas to monkeys, difficulties will end.

4. CANCER

Your day will be fine. Taking blessings of elders of the house can prove to be effective for you. There may be some rift in the family. Some new responsibilities in the office may fall on your shoulders. Students of this amount need to work hard in studies. You should avoid expecting more than anyone. Offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman today, all troubles will be removed.

5. LEO

You can try to learn new things. Today will be a great day for lawyers of this amount. An urgent case may be in your favor. You can go to any religious place with your spouse. Sweetness will increase in a marriage relationship. You can also benefit more with less work. Feed the needy, there will be sweetness in relationships.

6. VIRGO

You will have a great day This amount will benefit the merchant class. There will also be contacts with new people in the business. You will get many new opportunities to work. Will get office work done in time. Some people will also impress you. Any good news will be found in the family. You will have different experiences. Read Hanuman Chalisa, you will get success.

7. LIBRA

Your day will be normal. Today is important for students of this sign. Disputes can occur in the family. You may be a little worried about something. There is a possibility of conflict with a friend. You should avoid making unnecessary arguments. Due to old things, you will not feel in some work. To please Bajrangbali, chant the mantra 108 times - 'Sri Hanumante Namah'. You will get success in the field of work.

8. SCORPIO

You will have a great day Your family relationships will be strong. You can start any new work. It is better to take the opinion of parents in some work. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with marketing this amount. Your confidence can increase. Your work will have a positive impact on others. Take the blessings of your Guru, happiness will be on throughout the day.

9. SAGITTARIUS

You will have a great day The more time you spend with children, the stronger the relationship between you will be. New opportunities to earn money will emerge. For some work you will go to a friend's house. You will get success in love affair. Harmony will come in your married life. On the strength of hard work, you will adapt everything to yourself. Gift something to the children in the orphanage, your reputation in the society will increase.

10. CAPRICORN

You will have a good day The arrival of a guest in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness. You can meet an old friend. You can succeed in putting your point before others. Can go for a walk with friends. Parental support will be obtained. Visit Hanuman ji, all wishes will be fulfilled.

11. AQUARIUS

Your day will be favorable. You will move forward by being courteous to everyone in the office. You will get many golden opportunities to gain money. You will benefit from working closely with a close friend. Love will grow with your spouse. Your work will be completed in time. There is a possibility of sudden money gain. Go to Hanuman ji's temple and read Ram Rakshastotra, get rid of debt.

12. PISCES

Your day will be fine. If someone is praising you too much, then you should be a little cautious. Your performance in the office will be good. There may also be a conspiracy behind this. You may feel a little lethargic. You should avoid relying on what is heard somewhere. Health will fluctuate. Put some grains in water and offer water to Sun God, you will be seen making work.

