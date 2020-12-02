Horoscope Today, December 2, 2020: Taurus and 5 other zodiac signs to remain lucky on Wednesday

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 2, 2020: Taurus and other 5 zodiac signs to remain lucky on Wednesday

ARIES

The day is going to be good Your stalled work will be completed. You can start a new business, which will definitely benefit you in the future. There is every possibility of getting employment to the unemployed. The day will be good for students preparing for government exam. You can also get a job offer from a good company. One can go for a walk in the park with children today. Money will benefit. Health will be right. We will enjoy the whole day.

TAURUS

The day will be great You can also go out in connection with business. The day is going to be good for engineering students. Job offers can come from any multinational company. Lovemate can surprise his partner. Will spend full time with family. You can also go to dinner outside at night. Business people will get profit in their work. You will get joy. New avenues of progress will open.

GEMINI

Luck will support you all day. All your spoiled works can be completed. The proposal of marriage can also come for you, which will keep the atmosphere of the house happy. Being happy with your positive thoughts, the boss can gift you something useful as a gift. Your married life will be happy Health will be good. For Lovemate, it is a day to add sweetness to the relationship, financial situation will be good.

CANCER

The day is going to be fine. The business may face some trouble. Your children will be fully supported in your business. You may be at a loss due to hasty work in the office, so work with patience. You will be successful in harmonizing family relationships. The day is also good for students of this zodiac, it will take mind in studies. The day is auspicious for joining any new course. Business will benefit.

LEO

The day is going to be happy. Those connected with the field of archetype may get a good opportunity. You can also get a job in a good place. Looks like getting some good news. You will spend a good time with children in the evening. If you are going to do any transaction related to any new land, then first of all, make sure to investigate it thoroughly. You can go out for dinner somewhere with your spouse. Doing regular yoga will keep your health fit. The economic side of the house will remain strong.

VIRGO

Luck will support you throughout the day. The day will be good for those involved in the field of music and art. You can also get offers from any film industry. A small party can be held in the joy of the arrival of a new guest in the form of Lakshmi at home. Chances of getting twice the growth in your business are being made. Talk of Lovemate's relationship may be going on. A plan can be made to go abroad. Health will be good.

LIBRA

New ideas can come to your mind. With which you can do some creativity. The day is going to be good for the people associated with the political field. Your seniors can praise you for your work. An old friend can be found on the way. You can also help the elderly, Lovemate will celebrate his angry partner.

SCORPIO

The day is going to be favorable. The economic side will be stronger than before. The extra work in the office will complete the stalled work quickly. Due to which the boss can pat you on the back. The day is going to be beneficial for the lawyers. Any important case will be in your favor. A plan can be made to hang out with friends.

SAGITTARIUS

The day is going to be normal. If you are thinking of completing any important work, then it will be completed ahead of time, but you need to plan ahead. Use the correct language when talking to any unknown person. The day is good for married people of this sign. The sum of the benefits is Your business looks like getting a deal from a multinational company.

CAPRICORN

The day will bring good results for you. This result may be related to business. Putting money in a new business can give you double the benefit. It will be good for you to stay away from court-case. The day is good for employees of this amount. The obstacles coming in any office work will be over. Eating something sweet with family members in the evening will increase sweetness in life.

AQUARIUS

Day will increase interest in religious works. You can also be your religious journey. All the work will be done according to your mind. Some colleagues in the office will oppose your work, some colleagues will also be in your favor and some colleagues will be in your opposition. Students need to change their time-table to make changes in their studies. Previous mistakes in the family because of which your relationship was not going well, will be corrected with the help of spouse. You can meet an old friend.

PISCES

The day is going to be perfect If you are working, then transfer can be done on a good post today. Which can make you feel relieved. Support of all the members of the household will be done in carrying out the family works. Your time will be spent more with family, as well as you can plan to go out somewhere. By doing this, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A friend can come to see you. Sharing personal problems with a friend will ease the burden of the mind.