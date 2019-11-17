Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Aries

Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Aries

Horoscope Today, Astrology November 17, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): The position of stars play an important role in the success and failures in our life. From social life to personal relationships, everything falls into place when the stars are aligned properly. On the other hand, when the times is not good, nothing falls into the right place. We often blame our luck for the failure while the real reason is the position of stars. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today your day will be better than before. You can get big profits only with a little hard work. You can plan dinner with your spouse. The closeness between you two will increase. You can go to a picnic spot with children and friends. You will get a golden opportunity related to your career. Changes are happening in your life. Students who want to go abroad and get an education, their dreams can come true. Chant Gayatri Mantra, success will be achieved in the field of education.

Taurus

Today will be your favourite day. You will feel energetic. Also, there will be peace in your family. You will feel bliss. You can meet someone special. You can also talk to them on a particular topic. Today, a journey in connection with work will prove beneficial for you. Officers will be pleased with you. Give your cooperation in the cleanliness of the temple, the family atmosphere will remain pleasant

Gemini

Today will be your normal day. You can get money stuck in business. You can get help from other people in a particular job. Better coordination will remain with the spouse, but the atmosphere in the office will be mixed. You may have a quarrel with a colleague. You should take care of your mother's health. Take blessings by touching the feet of the Brahmin, all your problems will be overcome.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You can participate in social work. You can get a new job in the office, in which you can work with your hard work

You will also be successful. There may be some rush for any family related work. There will also be little fluctuation in health. You may have to seek the help of your seniors for any court-related work. You can go to a friend's house. You should be cautious in matters of wealth. Donate itra in the temple, all your troubles will be removed.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. People around you will be happy with your good behavior. Also, your good image will be seen in front of people. You can get proper respect in society. Office work can be completed on time. With the help of a friend, some of your personal tasks may be completed. You may also benefit financially. In some cases you may get help from the authorities. Offer red flowers in water and offer it to Suryadev, relationship with friends will be strengthened.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will visit the religious place along with the family members. Your number of friends may increase. You will gain financially. There will be newness in your work. You will get an opportunity to increase your proximity. You will get some good information. You will get the full results of your hard work. Lovemate will spend happy moments with each other. Offer food to the needy, you will get opportunities for profit.

Libra

You should bring some softness in your conversation with your spouse today. Patience will make your relationship happier. Doing regular yoga will keep your health better. Today some work may take you longer. You should avoid taking tension. Today, someone's opinion can prove to be effective for you. You will try your best to present your words to others. A new plan may come to your mind to increase income.

Scorpio

Today you can get some new means of promotion. You will get the blessings of the elders. Today your mood will be quite good. Everything will remain as usual in business. Today is a good day to rejuvenate things between married couples once again. You can start some special work with some new ideas. Your confidence may also increase. Fill water for birds in an earthen pot, you will get success in work.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. A phone call from a childhood friend can be received today. Some old memories will be fresh during the conversation. Your incomplete tasks will be completed. There may be new agreements in the business. Any plan to increase assets can be successful. Today you will meet some important people. Your business will grow. Today will be favorable for students. You can join any new course. You will get full support from parents. Feed the cow with green grass, money will increase.

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than before. Meeting some good people can make the day better. New ways of progress in life too will open Your work in the office can be appreciated. You will be in good health. You can plan to go to any hill station with your spouse. If you are thinking of making some kind of investment, then you should first check everything thoroughly. Greet Sun God, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. You will get help from some people in the field of business. Your social life will also be better in every way. You will get accolades for work in the field. There will be progress in the economic situation. You will be able to prove yourself right. To complete work, you will think of a new idea. Students will get good opportunities to move forward. Apply turmeric vaccine to the cow, respect will increase in society.

Pisces

Today will be your normal day. Employed people can get a new project. This project will benefit you later. Today is going to be a good day for the students of this sign. They will get success in their careers on the strength of hard work. You may feel stressed by taking several types of work in the office simultaneously. In some tasks, you may also suffer a loss due to overconfidence. Distribute the fruits of red color to the poor, all will be well with you.