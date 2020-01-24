Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) Jan 24: Astrological predictions for Aquarius, Libra, Leo, Aries and others

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) Jan 24

Horoscope Today, Astrology January 24, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Every zodiac sign has a different impact according to the positioning of the stars. While some may result in good luck, other people of particular zodiac sign may face struggles in their personal or professional life. Any problem or obstacles can also be due to hostile planetary positions or unfavourable stars. There are days when we stress a lot without any reason whereas, on other days, we take things lightly with a broad smile on the face. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today, with the help of friends, the stalled work can be completed. Today a distant relative can come to your house. By evening one can organize a small party at home. Today will be beneficial for people of this zodiac who are working as property dealers. Today you can get a chance to meet new and old friends. Offer laddus in the temple, all the stopped work will be completed.

Taurus

Today luck will be with you. Your health will be good. Your tendency towards material comforts will increase. Personal problems will be solved. If you think deeply about any work, the results may come in your favor. Today, the atmosphere of both home and office will be happy for you. Give a red chunari gift to a girl on this day, the mind will be happy throughout the day.

Gemini

Today you can think of starting a new job. Students of this zodiac need to work a little more. There may be some interruptions in your work today. But you will get it done on time with discretion. People associated with this zodiac in media may have to run a little bit today. Today someone can get help. You will be able to express your thoughts and feelings very well. Help someone in need, happiness will come to your home.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Due to lack of support from children, they may get a little worried. Luck can be supported in new work. Today there are good chances of getting wealth. Students of this zodiac will get results equal to their hard work. You may be worried about some work. For the birds, keep water filled in an earthen pot, all the work will be successful.

Leo

Today your attention can be focused on religious work. You can also go to any religious event by evening. Problems related to business and work will end. Today you can get a surprise. People who are journalists of this zodiac will get new opportunities to move forward in the field. Stopped money can be returned. Tie 7 grains of Ghugchi in a red cloth and keep it in the vault, the financial condition will be good.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will spend your time with children. Something new and positive will work. By changing your routine, you can get relief from small health problems. Planning for you today can prove more effective than working hard. Offer red Chunri to Maa Durga on this day, and you will move forward in your career.

Libra

Today your day will give mixed results. There may be some dispute with a member in the family today. It will be better today to avoid needlessly interfering in anything. Students of this zodiac will get good results in the exam. Today people associated with the field of art can get respect. Donate shoes or slippers to the poor, your work will remain stable.

Scorpio

Today, stalled work can be completed. Suddenly money can benefit from somewhere. Today is a good day for the students of this sign. Today you can also start any new work. But it would be good to get advice from people related to that topic, today there can be some tension in married life. Due to which your mind may get a little upset. To avoid this, keep a statue of Love Bird in your bedroom. By doing this, the growing of an uncle in your spouse will go away and sweetness will come in the relationship.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will do something new to give the best performance in any work. The economic side will remain strong. Health is likely to improve. Lovemate give some gifts to each other and the relationship will get stronger. This will bring newness to the relationship. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the path of progress will open.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today is favorable for business progress. Today, wealth is becoming a sum of profit. The economic side will also be stronger than before. Today you will get full benefit of hard work. Today marital problems will be solved. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Worship Maa Durga with incense lamp, you will get success in the field.

Aquarius

Today you will feel energetic. The work that you will do with this energy will be completed in time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction, then they will surely get success. Today new ways of progress will be found. The sources of income will increase. Spouse's advice on some work will work. Today will be a good day for Lovemate. Feed the sparrows, all your troubles will be eliminated.

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. It is good to consider any decision before taking any decision. Any old dispute will be decided in your favor. With the help of family members, you will be able to complete the stalled work today. You can plan to go somewhere with friends. Students will increase seriousness towards their studies. Those who are unemployed can get offers for jobs from a good company. Sharing the Prasad of fruit in the temple will be successful.

