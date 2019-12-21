Horoscope Today, Bhavishyavani:Check astrological predictions for Capricorn, Sagittarius, Leo, Aries & others

Check astrological predictions for Capricorn, Sagittarius, Leo, Aries & others

Horoscope Today, Astrology December 21, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Sometimes nothing seems to go right no matter how much we try. We often curse our luck in these low moments of life but actually, it is the alignment of the stars according to our zodiac signs that bring all the changes. The placement of our stars plays a big role in what happens in our personal or professional life. There are days when, for no reason, we feel negative about certain things. So, know how your day will go according to our zodiac and do the remedies that Acharya Indu Prakash suggests.

Aries

Today will be your normal day. You can get busy with some work. Today your expenses can also increase. Today, the chances of any kind of trouble are being made. So keep control over your speech. There may be a hindrance to any of your important work. But don't worry, all your stalled work will be completed on time. You also need to take great care of your health. Donate black cloth to a poor person, all your problems will be solved.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Your mind will be towards social work. Today is a favorite day for the students who want to study abroad. Students associated with the field of education will get better results. You will also get full help from the teachers. Today, you will seriously consider the situation of money, in which you will also be successful. You need to exercise some caution while walking. Donate jaggery in the temple, you will gain money in business.

Gemini

Today you may have a bit of mental stress. You will be worried about your future. You will not mind your daily work also. You may be a bit lethargic. There is a possibility of some dispute with the child. You should try to negotiate and settle the matter peacefully. You can be sensitive. Take care of your purse while traveling.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. All your works can be done as per your wish. You can get good news today from the child's side which will make your mind happy. Today is auspicious for those involved in art. Your reputation will increase in society. You can go for a picnic somewhere with the family. You should not put pressure on anyone to make you listen. You may be estranged from some colleagues. Burn the lamp of oil near the Peepal tree, new paths of the promotion will open.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You can plan to travel somewhere with friends. However, your financial situation will fluctuate. You may have to run extra for some work. Your mood may be slightly disturbed due to a stranger. You can succeed in creating a better rapport with the partner. You may get some new sources for profit, but you should avoid money transactions. Gift something to the children in the orphanage, the economic situation will be stronger.

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will get help from a friend in stalled work. You can get some good news. You will have some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in fulfilling. You can get the benefit of good works done earlier. You will advance in career. No obstruction will prevent you from moving forward. You will continue to get support from people in the office. Some new ideas about work will come in your mind. You can make a new plan. Family relationships will be stronger.

Libra

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may have to make a big decision in a matter. Businessmen are expected to make big gains. Your understanding can help keep you away from all kinds of troubles. Due to family work you may have to run, it will make you feel tired. You should avoid making new changes in functioning. Feed the sparrows, the family will end.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. By evening there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your house. Relatives will continue to visit the home. Your health will remain fit. Today will be a good day for Lovemate. Students can get positive results in their career. You will get a chance to help another. You will try to resolve your problems by interacting with the family. Your relationships with classmates will be good. Feed the dog with oil on bread, money will increase.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. On the way out, you may meet a close friend on the way, which will make you happy. Boss will be happy with your confidence in office. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will benefit greatly in the future. You will also suddenly gain money from somewhere. Lovemate will plan a trip. Your happiness will increase. You will get a chance to join some experienced people in the matter of business. Salute your presiding deity, will continue to do all the work throughout the day.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. There may be some obstacles in your progress. This can increase your problem. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. You can plan to visit a religious place with them. You should avoid trusting an unknown person. Today will be normal for Lovemate. Also, be careful while traveling. ॐ Pramanp Pranam: Shanashrayaraya Nam: Chant the mantra 11 times, everything will be in harmony with you.

Aquarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will easily complete the work with your ability. Wealth gains will increase significantly. In marriage, mutual harmony will be good. You will feel energetic in terms of health. You will get a good chance to advance in career. Meeting new people will be beneficial for your future. You will have more confidence. Spend better time with family. High officials will be happy with you. You will be successful in completing everyday tasks.

Pisces

Today you can invest your energy in good works. Government employees can get benefits. Your interest in academic work may increase. But time will be favorable for students. Today you may be worried about your studies. Apart from this, you can get support of spouse. There can be an atmosphere of celebration in the house. There is a possibility of any work being done. You will be praised for finishing work in office on time. You can try to listen to others seriously.