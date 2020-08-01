Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALERO_2020 Horoscope Today August 1, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo know your astrology prediction for the day.

ARIES

TAURUS

Today you will solve any important issue. You will get support from colleagues at the workplace. Your nature will be liked by others. Be patient in eating and drinking. Girls of this zodiac will be in a romantic mood today. Gift can also be received from anywhere.

You will be in a relaxed mood today. Today you can go on a business trip. Women of this zodiac will enjoy melodious music. There will be a stroll in the family. There may be some tension with the spouse regarding something about the children. Ignore it. Today there are chances of monetary gains.

GEMINI

You can get a new vehicle today. You will work less but you will benefit more. Health will be good, income will increase. Any dispute related to the property will be resolved. Keep a white flower with you throughout the day to make it smooth.

CANCER

If other people can take advantage of your weakness, then my advice to people of cancer is that you should take care and take any decision carefully. People who are looking for jobs are going to get good news soon.

LEO

You will be busy in social work today. Those who are businessmen will do new contracts. You can get good news from a far away place. You can buy a new house. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Donate clothes to a poor person today, Lovemate will get some good gestures.

VIRGO

Your nature will impress others today. You will solve the problem that has been going on for a long time. Today your self confidence will increase. You will get success in business. There will be little tension at work place. Do not be afraid of hard work and struggle. Worshiping Mata Mahalakshmi will get back the stalled money.

LIBRA

There is a strong chance of getting success in your work. Today you will be at the forefront of helping others. Be careful in money matters. Use caution in transactions. Women of this zodiac are going to get a beautiful gift today.

SCORPIO

Your power will increase. Today you will meet the neighbors. Do your work with full enthusiasm. Don't show laziness. You can invest in property. Donate a steel pot to a laborer. Trips will be beneficial.

SAGITTARIUS

Relations with lovemate will remain good. You can present an expensive gift to lovemate. The position will remain in your favor at the work place. Girls of this zodiac will be in the mood for fun. New deal in business is about to be found. Parents' health should be taken care of.

CAPRICORN

You will be busy with social work today. You will move forward in the field of art and literature. You will be new friends. The situation in business will be favorable to you. Any old dispute will be resolved today. In the family, someone is getting the benefit of tremendous wealth.

AQUARIUS

People will like your attitude today. Women of this zodiac will attend any function in the group. Friends can get financial help. Businessmen of this amount can get involved in a dispute. Children will be worried about their health.

PISCES

You will be in a very romantic mood today. You will get love and you will also share the love with others. Yes, you may have to work hard at the workplace. Children will be busy with sports. Time is good for buying a new car. Take special care of your luggage during the journey.

