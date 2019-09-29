Horoscope Today (Astrology) : Virgos will meet someone special; Know what your sun sign says

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope, Astrology September 29 : Know about your zodiac signs

Astrology, zodiac signs, horoscope- believe it or not, these factors do have some or the other effect on our daily life. Our sun sign determines our behaviour and attitude to a large extent, similarly, any obstacle in work can be the result of hostile planetary positions. There are some days when we stress a lot without any reason whereas, on other days, our work gets done smoothly without much effort. What would you call it? Sheer luck or blessing from above. Well, both.

In case you want to know how your day will unfold, scroll down and read about the astrological predictions of your zodiac sign.

ARIES

You will receive some good news today and will be able to spend time with family. Pending work will get done. Worship Goddess Durga and she will bless you with prosperity. Good day for students preparing for bank exams and also for lovers.

TAURUS

Plan a dinner date with your wife/husband. Luck will favour you and all problems will get sorted. You will be able to spend quality time with your family. Good day for business. Donate Moong Dal in temple for strong relations and bonds.

GEMINI

Important office work will get done. You might plan an outing with friends. There will be a long discussion over a topic with life partner. Good day for business. Feed the needy for peace and prosperity in the family.

CANCER

You will be busy throughout the day. Someone might contradict your belief. At the same time, some new work might interest you. Avoid fast food as much as possible. Do not lend money and think wisely regarding financial issue. Seek blessings of little girls for good luck.

LEO

Old thoughts might worry you, however, things will become better by the evening. Differences might surface between friends. Think twice before investing, however, you will have good family time. Office issues might get resolved with the help of a co-worker. Offer red chunri to Goddess Durga.

VIRGO

Your wishes will be granted today. You will feel positive throughout the day. Besides meeting an old friend, you might also go for outing with your pals. Meanwhile, Virgos involved in business will get success today.

LIBRA

Work might get delayed today, however, you will get success in business. Continue your hard work in business and work. You will get to meet someone special, who will change the course of your career. Better job opportunities along with ups and downs in health today for Libras.

SCORPIO

You might have to travel regarding professional commitments. However, this trip will benefit you financially. Some big company might offer you an opportunity. High chances of meeting some influential personality. You will spend quality time with friends.

SAGITTARIUS

Your parents will support in some important work. Life partner will respect your emotions. New sources of money will make your day better. Love and relationship will attract you. Health will be good. Chant Gayatri Mantra for wealth.

CAPRICORN

You might face trouble finding out solutions for some problems. Family will support you, however, financial condition won't be smooth. You should stay alert regarding each and every work.

AQUARIUS

You will remain energetic throughout the day. Starting a new project will give you new opportunity to learn. You will go to a religious place with parents. You will also get some big news and work will be easily done.

PISCES

Work related to art will interest you. New work or assignment might come your way at the workplace. Take any decision with utmost patience for guaranteed success. Read Durga Chalise for success.