Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Check astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo & other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Astrology Sept 28, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): There are days when, for no reason, you feel negative about certain things. Nothing goes right from your professional life to personal relationships. In these low moments, we often curse our luck but actually, it is the alignment of the stars according to our zodiac that brings all the changes. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your social, professional and personal life and is here to reveal what the astrological predictions of today September 28 are.

Aries

Today you will visit a religious place with parents. There is a possibility of guests coming into the house, which will create a pleasant family atmosphere. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will plan to watch a movie with a friend. Today is a good day for Lovers. You will benefit from getting a big offer. Family members will expect you to get a particular job. Light a lamp of ghee at the place of worship in the house, you will get opportunities for money.

Taurus

Today there will be a framework for any Manglik event in the house. The day is going to be favorable for sociology students. You will spend your time in studies. You will succeed in your work. Workout in the morning will keep you fit. You will get business opportunities. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You will get a big responsibility. Employed people will get benefits in working. Everyone will be happy with the way you work in the office. Donate curd in the temple, respect will increase in society.

Gemini

Today you will put your energy into good works. You can help in any social work. Government employees are likely to benefit of this zodiac sign. Hard work done in something will definitely be successful. Travel in connection with new business will be beneficial today. If you work hard with the advice of experienced people in business, then you will earn more profit. There will be many questions in your mind regarding your career. However, you will get the answer to those questions soon. Donate the cup of camphor in the temple, your hard work will bring fruits.

Cancer

Today, business related trips will be made. You may get money, but slowing down of any other work may increase your problems. Newness will come in relationship with spouse. The program for traveling somewhere with friends will be successful. Today the elders of the house will help you a lot. Your relatives will appreciate you. To keep your health right, you should avoid eating fried food today. Donate itra in the temple, all your troubles will be removed.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. With the advice of spouse, you will get a new way of earning money. A few moments spent with them today will make your relationship even stronger. A friend is likely to argue on something. Your excessive anger can also spoil a job, so you should take full control of your anger. You should do yoga to keep yourself fit. Also, you should avoid hurrying today. Perform Aarti in Shiva temple, all your problems will be solved.

Virgo

Today you will be successful in handling any domestic work. In case of love affairs, you will get a pleasant surprise. You will be happy to go on an outing with friends today. Money-related concerns will disappear. At the same time, you can also get hold of pending money. Today, on the strength of efficiency, you will get many opportunities to move forward. With the support of parents, you will move forward in life. You will feel better physically when you sleep. Serve food to cow mata, you will benefit with wealth.

Libra

Today you will get some better advice from friends. You will try to take that advice in your life. The day will not be good in terms of health. Your mind will not be able to work much. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. While helping someone financially, keep in mind that whether the person in front is worthy of that help or not. Be sure to consult an experienced person for investing in stocks. The day is going to be normal for physics students.

Scorpio

Today you will work in business as planned. There will be happiness in life. Today, the atmosphere of the family will remain good. You will have an inclination towards spirituality. Today high officials will be pleased with you. Guests may arrive at home. Your positive attitude will make everything around you better. Today you will achieve great success in your career. Also, women will spend better time with their children. The relationship between the two will be stronger. Take blessings of your Guru, interest in religious works will increase.

Sagittarius

Today is a beneficial day for employed people. They will get some good news related to work. Under the right plan, you will be successful in making a change in your career. Your happy behavior will affect everyone. You will be able to face challenges in the field. Will make a program to do Dean with spouse. There will be sweetness in relationships. You will go on to help people on a social level. People associated with this amount of media will get golden opportunities.

Capricorn

Today you will get financial help from relatives. You will also get the support of your mentor in your career. You will move forward in life. You must take a walk in the morning for better health. You should avoid negative things. Today any negative thinking can bother you. You should concentrate on reading spiritual books. You need to be cautious in money transactions. Do not hesitate to seek help from colleagues if there is more work in the office. Donate clothes to the needy, the economic side will be strong.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to get a gift from a friend. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Mutual harmony will remain better in married life. You will remain fit in terms of health. Students will get full support of teachers to achieve their goals. Today some people will be impressed by you. You have the benefit of a contract. Today there will be more confidence in you. Feed the fish by making flour tablets, people will get support in life.

Pisces

Today you will be confident about your success. Those who are employed will progress a lot. Will plan religious visit with family members. You are expected to make a profit in the business. Your health will be better than before. Going ahead with counseling in married life will increase understanding among you. The day will be great for math students. You will easily find a solution to the problems coming in any topic. Overall, you will have a good day.