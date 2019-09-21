Horoscope Today, Astrology (Bhavishyavani): From Cancer, Leo to Scorpio, know about your day

Horoscope, Astrology September 21, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): There are days on which you can be gloomy and feel that everything is going in the wrong direction. This can lead to stress which can have a toll on your health. If that is the case, well, then it's not your fault but it's your planetary positions that make you feel in that particular way. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on a few astrology tips which can be helpful in dealing with the hostile planets.

Have a look at how your day will be according to your sun-sign:

1. Aries

Today your work will be as per your choice. There will be a conversation with friends on a particular topic, which can benefit you. Married life will be sweet. You may get some good opportunities. Today you need to keep yourself calm as you can get many types of experiences. You can get success in business. Creative work can come to your mind. Donate clothes to the needy.

2. Taurus

Today you will feel full of energy and the work you will do will be completed ahead of time. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs. Special matters will be discussed with the office. All the planned works will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase. Take blessings by touching the feet of the elders, you will get success in work.

3. Gemini

Today, a little hard work can bring big profits. Your respect will increase in society. A romantic evening with a spouse can be planned. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Some conditions will be in your favor. Special tasks will be completed. You will feel quite good by helping a needy person. Feed the cow with bread, the relationship will be sweet.

4. Cancer

Today will be your normal day. You should be careful in your dealings with the authorities. New sources of wealth benefits can be seen. Your family might have to travel for some work. It may be possible to meet an old friend who can benefit you in the future. Working all day can make one feel lazy. Excessive disputes can also come up. You should avoid them. Greet Sun God, happiness and good fortune of the house will increase.

5. Leo

Today will be a good day for you. It would be better to consult your spouse before starting any work. You can go on a long journey somewhere. In some cases, you will not be confident about your words. Your mind may feel more engaged in worship. Today students need to work hard. You can get help from some people in a difficult situation. Donate oil among the needy, your troubles will go away.

6. Virgo

Today your mind will be more in spirituality. You might visit a religious place with the family. You will be appreciated for work in the office. Today is a good day for married people of this sign. You will benefit from creative work. Health will be fit. You will get the support from our own people. Spend a better time with family. Feed the needy, you will have a nice day.

7. Libra

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will extend a helping hand to needy friends. Today your financial situation will be normal. Students need to work harder. There may be trouble in getting all the work done according to your wish. New steps can be taken for a better future. Any work can take more effort and time than anticipated. Offer red Chunri to Maa Durga, your happiness and prosperity will increase.

8. Scorpio

Today, there will be support from big officials in the office. There is a possibility of an increase in income. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Chances of foreign travel are being made today for people associated with this amount of politics. You can plan to visit the hill station with your spouse. The atmosphere of the home will be peaceful. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Feed birds to the birds, everyone will get support in life.

9. Sagittarius

Today you will spend better time with your family. People of this zodiac who are associated with marketing will get advancement today. By helping an elder person, you will feel relieved. Your happy behavior will create an atmosphere in the house. Will be able to meet the challenges in the field. There will be benefits in economic matters. Will establish new dimensions in career. Take the blessings of parents, all your work will be completed in time.

10. Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. There may be hurdles in court cases. You may feel a little tired. You will keep a positive attitude towards work, it will complete all work well. Excess of functioning can affect health. Seniors will get help in office work. A refund can be received for several months. Offer boondi to Hanuman Ji, health will be better.

11. Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. People's trust will remain on you. Today is a favorable day for students who aspire to get higher education. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. In marriage, mutual harmony will be good. Money stopped in business will be returned. You will feel comfortable in regular work. Meeting new people will be beneficial for the future. Om: Shivaay - Chant the mantra 11 times, there will be opportunities for profit.

12. Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today your child might make you happy. You will be able to handle the situation with your better thinking. Today you will have a good rapport with your spouse. You can make a profit in the business. You can befriend a colleague in the office. Offer sugar candy to Kanha Ji, relations with friends will be better.