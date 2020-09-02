Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Astrology Sep 2, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): From Cancer, Leo to Libra– know about your day

Aries

Mercury will transit in your sixth position. Your speech will be affected by the effect of this transit of Mercury. If you are patient, you will gain more. Education, agriculture and writing will benefit from it. By September 22, the number of friends will increase. Money can also increase. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Mercury, till September 22, before taking any auspicious work, take blessings of a small girl. You will definitely get auspicious results from this.

Taurus

With the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will suddenly gain money. Happiness and prosperity will increase. You will get support in state work. The condition of the child will be better. To get the auspicious results of Mercury, serve the cow, feed green fodder with your hands.

Gemini

Mercury will transit in your fourth position. The influence of this transit of Mercury will increase family and happiness. New sources of income can be generated. You will continue to get mother's support. Material comforts can also increase. So to maintain your condition from today till September 22, apply saffron tilak on your forehead. Keep some saffron with you.

Cancer

Mercury will transit in your third place. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will have to work hard to establish a rapport with family members. Especially with siblings. It may take hard work to increase the funds till 22 September. So to avoid the inauspicious fruits of Mercury by 22 September and ensure auspicious results, get up in the morning and clean your teeth with alum. Also burn the yellow colored cowlings and make their ashes flow in the flowing water.

Leo

Mercury will transit in your second place. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will have to make efforts to get child happiness. Avoid wasteful expenses as much as possible. Do not lend money to anyone. You will have to continue to work hard for the growth of business and to get the auspicious results of Mercury, keep some silver item with you till 22 September ..

Virgo

Mercury will transit in your first place. You will get happiness in life with the effect of this transit of Mercury. There will be sudden money gains. Honor will be respected. Children will get success in court-related matters. To ensure the auspicious position of Mercury, avoid using green items till 22 September. Also donate green things.

Libra

Mercury will transit in your twelfth position. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, you may have to be cautious about state relations. Take care of mother's health. Try to overcome business expenses. Take care of your spouse. So to avoid inauspicious situation and ensure auspicious results till 22 September, wear a yellow thread around your neck and then flow it into the running water.

Scorpio

Mercury will transit in your eleventh position. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will benefit from hard work. Income will increase. You can get desired success in works. Children may get better results in studies. So to ensure auspicious results of Mercury, wear copper money around your neck or keep it with you.

Sagittarius

Mercury will transit in your tenth position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, your livelihood will be better. Traders will gain more money than expected. People will get support. Your chest will be filled with beads, that is, your financial condition will be good. So, to keep the economic condition good till September 22, due to the influence of Mercury, worship Mother Saraswati.

Capricorn

Mercury will transit in your ninth place. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, vigilance may have to be increased towards the child side. Take special care of your health, your work may slow down. To avoid this ominous situation till 22nd September and to ensure auspicious results, keep iron-colored red tablets with you and avoid using green things till 22nd September.

Aquarius

Mercury will transit in your eighth position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, your health will be good. Your mother's health will also be better. Therefore, to ensure health and to have auspicious results, put powdered sugar in an earthen pot, put a lid on it and press it somewhere away from home.

Pisces

Mercury will transit in your seventh position. With the influence of this transit of Mercury, you may have to work a little harder to get wisdom, but wealth will always help. Your in-laws will also get the benefit of this transit. Your pen will support you. If you do handicraft related work, you will get benefits. You will get rid of complications in lawsuits etc. So to ensure auspicious results of Mercury and to avoid any inauspicious results, donate green moong soaked in water to the temple.

