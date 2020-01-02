Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani):Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Virgo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope Today, Astrology January 2, 2020 (Bhavishyavani)

Horoscope Today, Astrology January 2, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): The position of stars play an important role in the success and failures in our life. From social life to personal relationships, everything falls into place when the stars are aligned properly. On the other hand, when the times are not good, nothing falls into the right place. We often blame our luck for the failure while the real reason is the position of stars. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Relationships with friends will be better than before. You will organize any religious program at home. The happiness of children will remain. A child can have some great success in his career. You can get good benefits from some work. With the help of older siblings, you can get a job. Your work can make others happy. Read Shri Vishnu Stotra, you will get success in your work.

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day. A new love affair can begin in your life. Children who are away from home and preparing for the competition will have a better day. You will get full support of teachers. People doing government jobs can get encouragement for some work. You will gain money. Most of your work will be completed. Suddenly you will get some good news, which will please the mind. Offer Mishri to Lord Shree Krishna, your wish will be fulfilled.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can get some good work by talking to a friend. This will also increase your income. People may be affected by your behavior. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Children can also be taken along. With the help of someone your plans can be successful. Your tasks may be completed. Your stalled money can be returned. Worship the sun god, the day will pass well.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You must identify the appropriate time. Work done at the right time can give you success. The situation in the family will also be fine. You may have to spend more to meet any children's needs. Your friend may ask you to do some work. Those in private jobs need to pay little attention to their voices. Your tongue may slip while talking to the senior. Feed the cow bread, your situation will improve.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You need to work out by dividing all your work in a fixed time. Otherwise, many of your works may be incomplete. The atmosphere of the house will remain fine. By keeping in mind the time limit, things will be done well and you will be able to focus on yourself. There is a possibility of a relative coming into the house. You can get a little worried about the health of the mother. Soon everything will be alright. Offer laddus to Lord Ganesha, your work will be completed in time.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, the sum of your foreign travel is being made. You may get a job call from a big company. You will be able to impress everyone with your words. Those who are associated with the field of politics will get success today. You will also get a lot of respect. Some new people can try to join you. Students' day will also be beneficial. You will be very excited about your studies. Offer flowers to Mata Saraswati, students will succeed.

Libra

Today your day may be a little better than before. I will try to explore new possibilities in the field. You can get the fruits of hard work done for many days for some work. You will get support from your children in work. People associated with music may get an opportunity to visit a good platform. You should not miss any opportunity. You need to pay little attention to yourself in the changing season. You should also change your food and drink.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. With the help of a spouse, you can find a way to get ahead in life. You will feel refreshed. You can start any work from scratch. New ideas will come in your mind. Your relationships with colleagues in the office will be stronger. Bosses can praise your works. Those associated with health services may receive an award in the field. Offer milk to Lord Shankar, your relationship with everyone will be strengthened.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. An old business deal can suddenly benefit you. You will get a chance to connect with some good people of the society. Your mind will be very happy. You can support yourself in the work of a government institution. For any domestic work, you can interact with the whole family. Everyone will also agree with you. Everything will be good with you in the field of job also. Feed the dog bread, the business will benefit.

Capricorn

Today will be your normal day. If you are going to make a big business deal, then you need to make very careful decisions. You must get help from an experienced person. Students who are taking examinations to enroll in higher education, they should work hard for the desired results. Today you may face problems in completing government work. Now you should avoid going out with friends and concentrate on studies. Offering yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu, your problems will be less.

Pisces

Today you can get some special opportunities in life. You may get a chance to meet someone who can help you in your new start of work. You will remain strong at the financial level. Any of your business projects can be completed. People who are involved in iron trade will do well today. You will feel healthy. You can prepare to go to any family function. With the help of father in household chores, all your tasks will be completed easily.