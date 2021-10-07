Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope October 7: Day 1 of Navratri will open new avenues of success for Aries, know about others

Aries

You will get some good news today. You will be able to maintain harmony in family relationships. There will be success in the work which has been stalled for many days. Students who are preparing for bank exams are going to have a good day. You will get better result in the exam. It is a day to fill sweetness in relationships for lovemates. Today you will try to tackle all the work with concentration. Pray to Goddess Durga, new avenues of progress will open.

Taurus

Today your married life will be good. You will plan dinner with spouse. If you are thinking of completing some important work, then that work will be completed today. Luck will be in your support. An old dispute will be settled. The laughter and jokes of the family members will make the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Businessmen will gain money. Donate whole moong dal in the temple, sweetness will come in relationships.

Gemini

Today you will plan to go somewhere with friends. In terms of health, you will feel good today. There will be a long conversation with the spouse on some subject. Some new friends are likely to be made. Your social circle can increase to a great extent. There is full hope of getting profit in the field of business as well. There will be complete success in daily tasks. Provide food to the needy, there will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of the house.

Cancer

Today will be busy throughout the day. Today your interest in new work will increase. You need to take some care towards your health. You should avoid eating fast food. Lending money to someone can affect the financial situation. In matters of money, you should take a wise decision. There may be an excess of hard work in the workplace. Take blessings by touching the feet of the girl, all will be well with you.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. There may be some misunderstandings between friends, keep faith in each other. Today you should invest wisely in business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Parents will help their children in choosing their career. Obstacles coming in any office work will be removed with the help of a colleague. Offer red chunri to Durga ji, all your problems will be removed.

Virgo

Today all your work will be completed as per your wish. Today your thoughts will be positive. You will meet an old friend, which will be beneficial for your future. There will be opportunities for sudden monetary gains in business. The day is going to be favorable for mechanical engineers. You will definitely get success in work. Today we will plan to visit some good places with friends. Donate an earthen pot in the temple, business will increase.

Libra

Today your day is going to be mixed. Economics students need to work a little more. There is a possibility of making money in business, but you need to keep working hard towards the work. A sudden meeting with someone special will change the direction of your career. You will get some good employment opportunities. Offer boiled gram to Durga ji, all your problems will go away.

Scorpio

Today you will get full support from some people. You may have to travel related to office work. This journey will give you financial benefits. Today, there is a possibility of getting a job offer from any company. There is also a sign of meeting an influential person. You have to take a big decision in some matter. You will spend some happy moments by going out with your friends. Offer perfume to Maa Durga, you will be successful in all work.

Sagittarius

Today, there will be full support of parents in any important work. You will be successful to a great extent in expressing your views and making others agree with your views. Today your spouse will respect your feelings. Businessmen may have to go to an important person's house for dinner. You will get money from new sources. You will remain fit in terms of health. Chant Gayatri Mantra, wealth will increase.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you may fall in some such cases, which will take you some time to solve. The cooperation of all the members of the house will be received in doing family work, but there will be ups and downs in the financial side. You should be careful about everything you do. Today many people will agree with you. Your activity in the social field will increase. Feed the cow bread, all will be well with you.

Aquarius

Your energy level will be better today. You will be involved in some entertainment program. You will get to learn a lot by working on a new project today. In the evening, you will go to a religious place with your parents. Today you will get some great news from someone. The day is going to be great for the students of Information Technology. After waking up in the morning, touch the mother earth and bow, there will be peace and happiness in the house.

Pisces

Today your interest in artistic work will increase. Some new work can be found in the office. Today, taking a patient decision will open new possibilities of success. Partner's wishes will be fulfilled. You will discuss with someone about your future. There will be opportunities for growth in the field. A plan made for some work will be successful. Computer students will fill the form for any job. Read Durga Chalisa, you will get success in work.