Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope October 12: Day 6 of Shardiya Navratri will prove lucky for Aquarians, know about other zodiac signs

Aries

Your spouse will help in carrying forward the business. You will keep yourself ready to complete any new project. The day is going to be great for professors. The money that has been stuck for several days will be returned today. Health today will be much better than before. Take blessings of mother, new paths of progress will be found.

Taurus

For students, the day will bring new changes in career. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Everyone will listen carefully to your words. Will give any needed Vastu gift to the spouse. Students will get support from teachers. Read Hanuman Chalisa, you will get freedom from sufferings.

Gemini

You will get the support of friends in any special work. There are chances of getting promotion in the job. Students will get a new project. You will get opportunities to make money. Take special care of your health. The opinion of a particular person will prove to be effective for your work. Offer boondi to Hanuman ji, you will get success in stalled works.

Cancer

Your day is going to be special. Children will be impressed by your words. Due to your contact with a higher official, there will be benefit in government work. Women's responsibilities regarding household chores will increase. You will remain in thought. The ongoing rift in the relationship of lovemates will end today. Offer red chunri to the mother, the problems in marriage will be overcome.

Leo

The day is going to be mixed. If you work with the advice of an experienced person, then you will get success. People associated with electronic work will get more money. Will be successful in solving long-standing problems. There are chances of big profits for the businessmen. Offer cloves to the mother, there will be opportunities for promotion.

Virgo

You will get full support of luck. If your work is related to educational institution, then it will be beneficial. The day is favorable for professional progress. You will talk to an old friend for a long time. You will talk to someone on social media, from whom you will definitely benefit in future. Help the needy, respect will increase in the society.

Cancer

You should be patient rather than to rush into anything. You should avoid traveling of any kind, go on a journey only if it is very necessary. Do not ignore mistakes in any office work. The increased confidence of the students will come in handy for them. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Scorpio

The day is going to be good for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract. The people of the office will appreciate your work very much. Fashion designing students of this zodiac will get to learn something new. Mother can be disturbed by children's sports. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, happiness will remain in life.

Sagittarius

The day is going to be good for you. You will talk to a special relative, you will talk about starting a business with them. You will make a new plan to control your expenses. You will get success in loan related work. You will be rewarded for completing your work well. Offer banana to monkey, wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

There will be an increase in family happiness. You will take some good decisions regarding career. You will be able to complete your tasks on time. Before investing in a property, you should definitely discuss the house. Students studying medicine will get the support of a big doctor. Apply turmeric tilak, you will be happy throughout the day.

Aquarius

The day is going to be wonderful for you. Introducing higher officials will come in handy for you. There are chances of advancement in career. You will spend a good time with family in the evening. Decisions already taken will give you better results. Women can be a bit busy with shopping. Light a lamp in front of the Goddess, financial condition will be strong.

Pisces

The day is good for implementing new ideas in your field. Whatever you think of doing, you will get success. Family members will get support in completing household tasks. People associated with politics will get success, you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, business will prosper.