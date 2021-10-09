Horoscope Oct 9: Day 3 of Navratri will bring good results for Geminis, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope October 8: Know about your Zodiac sign

Aries

Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start, it will be successfully pursued. Your health will be better than before. A relative will suggest you to increase your business. Your prestige in the society will increase. Elders will be happy with your behavior, people will praise you. Special care needs to be taken while driving. Worship Goddess Chandraghanta, there will be an increase in happiness and prosperity.

Taurus

Your day is going. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. There will be positive energy around you. People will be happy with your behavior. You will consider partnering with a large business group. You are going to make more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in the society. People will appreciate your creativity. Happiness will increase in married life. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will improve.

Gemini

Today's day will bring good results for you. There are chances of students getting success. But more effort is needed in studies. You will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office. Junior would like to learn from you. Relationship with lovemate will improve. You will get the benefit of political relations in your work. Offer prayers to Goddedd Durga, all your work will be completed easily.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. There will be a sweet fight between the newly married couple, this will bring more sweetness in the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little more hard to complete their work. Students will get better result in competitive exam. The day is going to be good in terms of health. Take blessings of Goddess Durga, you will get success in work.

Leo

Luck will be with you throughout the day. Your mind will be happy with the cooperation of an unknown person. Lovemates will tell about their relationship to the family members. People running a chemist shop will make good profits. You will make a plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen. Happiness will remain in married life. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga, negativity will be removed from home.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opinion from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. An old friend will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter. You will get many opportunities to increase your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news. Offer flowers to Maa Durga, the stalled work will be completed.

Libra

Today will be a day to give mixed reactions. You will actively participate in social work. You will organise religious functions with family members at home. Many avenues for your progress will open. Office work needs to be done a little cautiously. Someone can complain about your work. You should avoid getting into trouble with anyone. Children need to concentrate on studies. Offer sweets to the Goddess Durga, sweetness will come in family relationships.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get some good news from someone else. You will be successful in completing your domestic tasks. Your life partner will be happy with your positive attitude. You will visit a religious place with your spouse. A good client will be associated with people doing marketing jobs, which will make good money in future. Officials will get cooperation in completing the new project. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, you will get freedom from unwanted fear.

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Deal will be final with any AC company in business, which will give you more profit than expected. The day will be good for lawyers, a new case will be taken up. There will be happiness in married life, you will make up your mind to watch a good movie with your spouse. Don't feel bad about your friend today, friendship will be strong. Perform aarti of Maa Durga with family members.

Capricorn

Your day is going to be fine. You need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Never trust a stranger without thinking. Students will have to work harder. You will get support from your classmates in understanding a topic. Neighbours will help you in completing your tasks. This will further strengthen your relations with your neighbors.

Aquarius

Today all your problems will be resolved. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. You will take interest in writing works. Your words will make an impact on others. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get full support of the family. Offer honey to Maa Durga, your name will be high in the society.

Pisces

You will have a great day today. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy in completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for the students studying medicine. Some good news will be received from the in-laws side of the daughter. Children will be serious about their studies. Apply kumkum tilak to Goddess Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.