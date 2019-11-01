Horoscope November 1, 2019: Know what this new month has in store for all zodiac signs

Daily horoscope is something in which some people believe in and some do not but it isn't bad to know how your day is going to be. Acharya Indu Prakash gives you daily insight into your astrology and how your stars are placed in your zodiac signs which can either help or create a problem in your life. Not only this, he even gives you tips on how you can improve the difficult conditions in your life. A new month is beginning which surely leaves you with a lot of questions as to how your career will go, how will your family be and what will be your health conditions. Moreover, people who are observing Chhath puja these days will be curious to know how the auspicious festival will bring good luck in their lives.

ARIES

Today will be a good day for you. There can be progress in the economic situation. New avenues of progress will also open in life. Your dress can be appreciated in the office today. You may have to change your routine to handle some of your special tasks. Your health will be good. You can plan to go to any heel station with your spouse. You should check everything thoroughly before making any kind of investment. Greet Sun God, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

TAURUS

Today will be a good day for you. You will get help from some people in the field of business. Mutual understanding and love will make your married relationship even better. Social life will also be better in every way. You will receive the blessings of the elders. Also, you will get accolades for work in the field. You will get many opportunities to prove yourself. To solve a task, you will think of a new idea. Apply turmeric vaccine to a cow, blessings of elders will remain.

GEMINI

You should use some softness in your conversation with your spouse today. By being patient, your relationship will be sweet. By doing regular yoga, your health will also be better. You should avoid taking tension. Today, someone's opinion can prove to be effective for you. I will try my best to present my words to others. A new plan may come to your mind to increase income. Overall today your day is going to be mixed. Greet your Ishtadeva, your day will be better.

CANCER

Today your day will be mixed. Employed people can get a new project. This project will benefit you later. Today is going to be a normal day for the students of this sign. They will get success in their careers on the strength of hard work. An excess of work in the office can cause stress. In some tasks, you may also suffer a loss due to overconfidence. Read Durga Chalisa, all will be well with you.

LEO

Today you can get some new means of promotion. You can make the day better by meeting some good people. Today your mood will be quite good. The business will continue to grow normally. Today is a good day to fill freshness in married couples once again. You can start any special work with some new ideas. It will be beneficial for you to do this. Your confidence can increase. Fill the earthen pot with water for birds, the relationship will be better.

VIRGO

Today will be a great day for you. A friend can come to see you at home. You can plan to watch a movie together. Your incomplete tasks will be completed. There may be new agreements in the business. Any plan to increase assets can be successful. Today you will meet some important people. Your business will grow. Today will be favorable for students. You can join any new course. You will get full support from parents. Feed green grass to a cow, you will get success in all work.

LIBRA

Today will be your normal day. You can get money stopped in business. You can get help from other people in a particular work. Also, family members will support you in every decision. Better coordination will remain with the spouse. But the atmosphere in the office may be a bit bad. You may have a quarrel with a colleague. Your mother's health may decline slightly. You should take care of them. Take blessings by touching the feet of the Brahmin, all your troubles will be removed.

SCORPIO

Today will be a good day for you. People will be happy with your good behavior. Also, your good image will be seen in front of people. You will get due respect and respect in society. Office work can be completed on time. With the help of a friend, some of your personal tasks will be completed. You may also get financial benefits. In some cases, you may get help from the authorities. Apply Roli tilak to Ganesh ji, relations with friends will be strengthened.

SAGITTARIUS

Today will be a great day for you. Will visit the religious place along with the family members. Your number of friends may increase. You will gain financially. There will be newness in your work. You will get an opportunity to increase your closeness. You will get some good information. You will get the full results of your hard work. Your working capacity will increase, due to which your effect in the field is likely to increase. Lovemate will spend moments of happiness with each other. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Lakshmi, you will get opportunities for profit.

CAPRICORN

Today your day will be better than before. You can get big profits only with a little hard work. You can plan dinner with your spouse. The closeness between you two will increase. Children can go to a picnic spot with friends. You will get a golden opportunity related to your career. Changes in your functioning are expected. Students who want to go abroad and get an education, their dreams can come true. Chant the Gayatri Mantra, success will be achieved in the field of education.

AQUARIUS

Today will be your favorite day. You will feel energetic. Also, happiness and peace will remain in your family. You will feel bliss. You can meet someone special. You can also talk to them on a particular topic. You will take the children somewhere to roam. Travel in connection with work will benefit. Today some new successes will be added to your diary. Also, the officers will be happy with you. Give your cooperation in the cleanliness of the temple, the family environment will remain pleasant.

PISCES

Today will be a good day for you. You can take part in social work. You can get some new work in the office, in which you can also succeed with your hard work. There may be some rush for any family related work. There will also be little fluctuation in health. For some court-related work, you may have to take your seniors' money. Today you can go to a friend's house. You should be cautious in matters of wealth. Donate perfume in the temple, all your troubles will be solved