Horoscope Nov 16 2021: Know astrology predictions for Leo, Libra, Pisces, Gemini and other zodiac signs

Aries

Today you will get the benefit of old identity in the workplace. All the pending work will be completed easily. If you start any work with the help of your elder brothers and sisters, then you will definitely get success in it. Your mind will be more towards spirituality. Will go for darshan with family to any religious place. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Today is going to be a good day for married people. Today you will get success in all work.

Taurus

Today, you will get the support of senior officers in the office. There is a possibility of an increase in income. You will feel better throughout the day. Today is going to be a good day for the people associated with politics. The atmosphere of the family will remain peaceful. Will plan to watch a movie with spouse. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money. You will be busy in buying some household items today. Success will kiss your feet.

Gemini

Today you should be a little careful in your dealings with the officials. Your income is likely to increase. Maintaining better harmony in the family will strengthen the relationship. Do not give unnecessary advice to anyone in the office today. The elders will go for a walk in the park in the evening. There you will have contact with someone who will solve any of your problems in talks. Today you will get rid of debt. Today is going to be a great day for Lovemates.

Cancer

Today suddenly a friend will come at home. Arts students need to work hard to achieve their goals, only then you will get success. Before starting any work, it would be better to take the advice of the elders of the house today. In some cases, you will not be able to remain confident in your words. Today you will put your full attention in completing your tasks. People looking for jobs will get the best job offers today.

Leo

Today you will spend happy moments with family members. The day is going to be great for the students graduating. You will get full support of teachers. Those who are associated with marketing work, they will get many golden opportunities for progress. You will feel relieved by helping an elder. Today you will be successful in facing challenges in the workplace. New dimensions will be established in career.

Virgo

Today your mind will be excited. There are chances of getting good offers for the employed people. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today you will get happiness from the child side. Some people in the office will be impressed by your ability today. Today your rapport with your life partner will be good. Will make a program to have dinner with them somewhere outside. Today there will be opportunities for profit in business. All the problems coming in family life will be removed.

Libra

There is a possibility of meeting an old friend today. You will go somewhere with him. Today any important work will be completed with the help of father. Today you will work diligently at the workplace. Today you will feel proud of your achievements. The day is going to be good for science students, friends will help in understanding a topic. Today your interest in social work will increase, which will increase your prestige in the society. Spending time with your spouse will bring sweetness in the relationship.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. There is a possibility of increasing busyness in domestic work. Any auspicious work will be planned in the family. You will take help from someone for your work. Today you should avoid any kind of laziness towards work. Today you need to keep some control on your expenses. The day will be fine for the students doing the course of fashion designing. There are chances of sudden monetary gains.

Sagittarius

Today you will be full of new energy throughout the day. The day is going to be special for the teachers of this zodiac. Today you will get success in work. Will go somewhere with spouse. Today everything will be good in business. You will get a chance to help a needy person. Today you will enjoy the birthday party of a colleague in the office. People of this zodiac who are lawyers, they will get victory. Today you can get child happiness.

Capricorn

Today you will feel yourself full of energy. Today the speed of your work will increase. Engineers will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take advice of spouse in any important work. This will increase the closeness between the two of you. The day is going to be favorable for people doing private jobs. Today, special matters will be discussed with the officials. Today you will do any work with full confidence.

Aquarius

Today there will be a chance to spend more and more time with family members. The day will be beneficial for the book sellers of this amount. People associated with politics will have a better image in the society. You will definitely get the benefit of this in the coming time. Today you need to be careful in the transaction of money. Those youths who are looking for jobs, today they are likely to get a job in a good place. Today your progress in business will be ensured.

Pisces

Today will be a day to make progress in the work field. Relations with parents will improve. Will go to the temple with them. The decision in any court case will be in your favor today, due to which there will be happiness in the mind. Children will take more interest in sports today. Some people will have high expectations from you today. Relationship with business partner will improve. Relationships with lovemates will strengthen.