Horoscope Navratri Day 2, Oct 18, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Cancer and others

Aries

Your stalled work will be completed. The day is going to be favorable for the students. Especially for science students, the day will be beneficial. Relationships with parents will improve. There is a possibility of earning money by getting a big offer in work, due to which your financial side will be stronger than before. You will plan a trip for entertainment with family members.

Taurus

New sources of income will emerge. You will get the support of a big officer in the office. Sweetness will come in married life. The day will be great for software engineers. You will get some profit opportunities. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. You will benefit from a new contact. Some people will like your generosity. Your hard work will bring color.

Gemini

Friends can ask you for help with any work. Your qualities will be appreciated in the family. Your business is likely to grow with a new technology. Production will be completed at a fast pace. Will make dinner program with his partner. Those who are associated with the field of singing music will get a chance to perform at some big place. You will also get the benefit of child happiness. All will be well with you

Cancer:

You need to be a little careful in the office with the people around you. Some people may try to spoil your work. It would be better to consult elders in any work. Make some changes in your lifestyle. These changes will be beneficial for you. In business, you should stay away from opponents. You should do yoga to keep yourself fit. There will be sweetness in your love affairs. Your health will be better.

Leo

You will turn your attention towards some new work. Things are likely to get better in terms of career. You need to be a little cautious towards health. You should avoid eating fast food. There will be a chance to join new people in business. Before making any big deal, you should proceed with thoughtfulness. There may be a little estrangement with the family about something. All your troubles will be removed.

Virgo

You will meet some of your people who will be helpful for your career. You will fulfill the wishes of family. You will get success in your work. You will make some new friends. You may also get some new business proposals. The sweetness in your relationship with your spouse will remain intact. Your positive thinking will prove beneficial for someone. You will get the opportunity to go to a wedding ceremony. Work area will increase.

Libra

New sources of income will be received. You will get less than expected profit in business. In some cases you will not get support from the people who work together. But you will get full support of your spouse in your household work. You will try to make your life better. Workload in the office may increase slightly. Elderly people should take care of their health. All your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

You will get some new work in the office, which you will be successful in completing. In the evening, you will spend time with family members, which will make the family life happy. Will plan to visit a religious place with parents. Your plan will be successful. The day will be great for the people of Manager Post. You will get success in work. Working women will get encouragement from their seniors in the office. You will have a good day

Sagittarius

The journey done in connection with any work will be beneficial. Your respect will increase in society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere in the house. You will meet some special people. You will consider meeting your goal. Your planned tasks will be completed. Your juniors in the office would like to learn from you. Those who are in the marketing field will get good clients. Overall, the day will be perfect. You will have a pleasant journey.

Capricorn

Some important work related to Capricorn's business is likely to be completed. Will learn something new from the people around. Spouse's expectations can be met. You need to maintain confidentiality towards your plans. Can go to his house to meet friends. Your friendship will be stronger. You will be a part of some social work. Your respect will increase in society. Also your health will be good. Relationships will be strong.

Aquarius

You will spend a good time with spouse. People will get full cooperation in the field. New avenues of income will open. Children will visit the temple with parents. Today's day will be better for biology students of this amount. Luck will be kind to you You may suddenly find something that you have been looking for for a long time. Those who are associated with the business of Tours and Travels, their business will grow rapidly today. Relationships will improve.

Pisces

You will get the support of brothers and sisters in any important work. You will enjoy some great moments with family. You will feel yourself energetic. New avenues of progress will open in career. You will be praised everywhere. Travels made in terms of business will be beneficial for you. Your creative talent will come to the fore. Your financial condition will also be better. Today you will get the full result of hard work. You will get success in all work.

