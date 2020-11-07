Horoscope for Nov 7, 2020: Leo may get a marriage proposal; know your astrology prediction for the day

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for Nov 7, 2020

Aries

Today the fortune will be with you. There is a need to create time tables to keep your routine organized. If your relationship is not going well for a few days with the family, it would be improved with the help of your spouse today. You may meet a person who may later prove to be beneficial for your business. Today you may get a sudden money gain in business, but avoid borrowing from someone today. Give your opinion only if it is very necessary in the affairs of others.

Taurus

If you are doing a job, transfer can be in a place where you will find it easier to up-down. All members of the House will get cooperation in solving family matters. Today you would like to live in solitude and won't feel like talking to anyone. You will find the way to make your location. Luck is with you. Soon you will receive a great reputation. Today, a friend can come at your place to meet you. Sharing personal problems with a friend will lighten the burden of mind.



Gemini

Your day will be on the journey today. The yatra may be insulated from the work of the office. You may also meet a distant relative during your travel. So that your mind will be happy. The day will be beneficial for engineers. Email can come from a company for a job. Today's day will be good for students. You can find a good news from the competitive exam. Even for lovemates, today is a good day. If you are planning to buy a new car, please postpone it for now. Your mental stress will be reduced.

Cancer

Today, your tendency will be towards spirituality and you can plan to go to a temple or organise a religious event. You need to bring about a little change in your nature to achieve the bliss today. Surely there will be happiness in the house. Family troubles will be resolved today and you will feel relieved. Today, a close relative or friend will double your happiness. New opportunities will come your way. Today you will be confused about some work done in the past. Happiness and prosperity in the family will increase.

Leo

Today, will be a normal day. The unmarried people can get a proposal for marriage. You may plan to buy electronic goods. You should be vigilant while walking on the road. The day is good for the students and the hurdles in their studies will be removed. If you will work hard without worrying about the results, you may definitely succeed. The day is good for the marital relationship. There will be positive changes in the health. The economic situation will be better today.

Virgo

Today's day will be excellent. You may spend more money on buying household things. Today you will have fair employment opportunities. Parents' blessings will help you reach the destination. You will play an active role in politics. People's opinions will prove to be effective for you today. The economic side will be very good in advance. Today, the women of this zodiac sign can feel hurt or upset on somebody's behaviour. Children will try to please you so that there will be a pleasant atmosphere at home. The Damamya relationship will be full of sweetness today.

Libra

Your energy level will be good and If you do something with enthusiasm, it will be completed in a short time. The energy will also help you in improving your day in the field. Beware of those who might lead you to a wrong path. The advancement of your spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The ongoing marriage problem at home will soon be resolved. Buying furniture today is will be a good option for you. There is a need to be patient in marital relations. Do not rely on any other's words today.

Scorpion

Today, you will focus more on creative work. Today you will make a new plan and might even plan to go abroad in connection with your business. Your work will be appreciated today. Today, you might get some promotions. Students preparing for government exams will have to wait a little longer, but today you can get offers from a multinational company. Property dealers will be benefitted from the sale and purchase of buildings. Confidence in children will increase. The children will give their full support in the business. Money is becoming a prospect of profit.

Sagittarius

Today, the business partnership will benefit from the implementation of new schemes. Today, you business might get big gains. You can buy a new car. Today, you can also have dinner outside with your children. You can attend a friend's wedding today. One can get rid of long-running illness. There will be a positive change in health. With parent's blessings things will be good.

Capricorn

New ideas will be created in your mind today. Will continue to mind social and political activities. Can also serve the society. Today, there will be stability in the economic sector. People of this zodiac sign need to avoid legal matters today or you may have to pay a hefty amount instead. With the help of your colleagues in the office, you will feel a lot of liveliness. In the evening, your mind will be a little tensed due to some problem with your spouse. You would feel good when the economic situation is better.

Aquarius

Today's day will be fine for you. You may be scolded by the boss for something in the office today. More anger today may worsen your work and it is better to avoid being angry at anything today. It is a good day to invest in property. The younger brother in the family may feel stressed out on something. Your interest in timely work will increase today. Today is the day for the students to study well. Your complications may be reduced today. Visiting a temple or shrine with your spouses can be a good option.

Pisces

Your trend will be towards music today. You will feel emotional after listening to some old songs. There will be a child's arrival at home. Lovemate can gift something to their partners. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today is a good day to join a new course. A neighbour will compliment you for any old work of yours in the society. You will enjoy the weather outside with friends. The whole day will be full of enjoyment.

