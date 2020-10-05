Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for Monday Oct 5, 2020: Here's astrology prediction for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio and all signs

ARIES

Your day is going to be normal. There may be some problems related to money. There is a need to curb wasteful expenditure. Beware of those who spoil your mind by talking nonsense to you. Trusting someone in a hurry can be harmful for you. If you are making any plan for investing in property then the day is good for that. You will feel proud with the success of children. You can also proceed to enroll in a good course.

TAURUS

You will have a good day It is a day to reconnect broken relations. Your dreams will get a new flight. The advice of trusted friends will help you a lot. Your positive thinking will take you much further. Everyone will be impressed by your words. Today is a good day for those who want to change jobs. A large Opportunity is waiting for you. You will also take interest in religious work. Can be a part of any literary event. Suddenly there will be an increase in money.

GEMINI

You are going to have a great day The day is perfect to enhance your personality. Your wonderful personality will help in creating a different identity in the society. The day will give you more fruit in less effort. We will handle the work that has been in the office for a long time very easily. You will get full support of boss and colleagues. After a long time, the day will be more than expected for people associated with the business of tent houses. There will also be an atmosphere of happiness in your family life.

CANCER

You will have a great day One can try to complete the work closely in the office. You will get success in the field of education. There will be an opportunity to go somewhere with old friends. Those who are associated with the field of media will be appreciated today. You will get the support of a particular person. The day will be good for students. You can get some good news related to competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Bad works will be seen.

LEO

You have a great day The day is going to be good for implementing the plans already made. You may get an opportunity to join a social organization or an NGO. Your identity will increase among the people in the society. The relationship of girls who are looking for a bride for marriage can be fixed in a good family. Money-related problems will be resolved. New avenues of wealth will open. Chances of meeting some good news.

VIRGO

Your day will be fine. The responsibility of any major work in the office can fall on your shoulder. If you firmly fight all the challenges faced, success will certainly be felt. Do not panic in doing any work, it is necessary to move ahead with some patience. There may be some health related problem. There is a need to take care of the changing weather. Will engage in any religious work with parents. Enemies will keep you away. You need to be restrained on your speech. Clash will be away from home.

LIBRA

You will have a great day You will get lots of love from your spouse and children. There is a chance of promotion in the job for government employees. You can also get the support of a big officer. Your honesty will be discussed everywhere. People will also trust you in the field. Students will feel good in studies and hard work will bring color. Whatever work you decide on, the work will be completed in time. People with this zodiac sign can also get marriage offers. All wishes will be fulfilled.

SCORPIO

You will have a great day You will take interest in creative works. Your creations will be appreciated everywhere. People who are struggling in the line of film or direction can have a big job. Your confidence will be stronger than before, on which you can achieve anything. You can also get a love proposal. The estranged wife will return home, married life will be happy. The bitterness in relationships for many days will also be removed. There will be peace and peace in the house.

SAGITTARIUS

Your day will be full of ups and downs. Whatever plans you make, it may take some time to succeed. You will spend more and more time with family. In the office you need to be careful. One wrong move of yours can get you in trouble. For students with this sign, the day will be full of disappointment. There will be a delay in getting the results according to hard work It is best to refrain from speaking about someone else's issue. The more restraint you keep on your speech, the better it will be for you. Things will start correcting themselves.

CAPRICORN

Your day will be beneficial. But problems related to money can come in front of you. A situation of tension may come in the face of some old thing. In court-court cases also, the decision may come against your expectation. You will also face many challenges in office work. Decisions with patience will open the way to success. It will be busy all day. Will spend time at home with family members. Honor will remain respected. Health is a good day. All troubles will end.

AQUARIUS

You will have a great day Put your opinion in front of everyone without hesitation. The day will be financially strong for an engineer of this amount. The civil engineer may get an offer from a large construction company. You can meet a friend living abroad. You will get accolades from seniors in the office. Good day for Lovemate. A gift can also be received from the partner. Students of this amount will also get full support of teachers. For the last several days, the conflict that was going on between the husband and wife of this amount will end.

PISCES

You will have a great day You will have some responsibilities. The ones you will tackle immediately. Youth looking for a job can get a job in a company. If women want to start an industry then the day is very good for this. You will also get partner support. There will be improvement in problems related to mother's health. There is also a possibility of reconciliation with old friends. Make plans for wealth accumulation. It is important to avoid wasteful expenditure. Will luck you out

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage