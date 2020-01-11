Horoscope for January 11, 2020: What's in store for Capricon, Aquarius and other zodiac signs today

Latest Astrology News: Horoscope Today Saturday January 11: Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your Sagittarius, Capricorn, Leo to Aries signs. Taurus, Aries, Libra, Cancer, Scorpio, Gemini check astrology, know what's in store for you

January 11, 2020, is the Pratipada (first day) of Magha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Pratipada date will be till 10:41 in night. After that, the second date of the month will start. This day marks the beginning of the very holy Magh month. So, what's in store for you your day ahead. How does placement of your stars going to affect your zodiac? And what are the things that you should do in this holy month of Maagh to please your stars and have a positive outcome for your life? We will tell you this with accurate predictions from Acharya Indu Prakash. So lets begin.

Aries

People, today will be your day. There can be progress in the economic situation. Your dress can be appreciated in the office today. New avenues of progress will also open in life. You may have to change your routine to handle some of your special tasks. Your health will be good. You can plan to go to any heel station with your spouse. You should check everything thoroughly before making any kind of investment. Light a mustard oil lamp near the peepal tree, the relationship will remain better.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will get help from some people in the field of business. Mutual understanding and love will make your married relationship even better. Social life will also be better in every way. You will receive the blessings of your elders. Also you will get accolades for work in the field. You will get many opportunities to prove yourself. To solve a task, you will think of a new idea. Read Shani Chalisa, all your troubles will be removed.

Gemini

Today you should try to be calm and polite in conversation with your spouse. By being patient, your relationship will be sweet. By doing regular yoga, your health will also be better. You may take more time than usual in doing some work. You should avoid taking tension. Someone's suggestion can prove to be very effective for you. Try conveying your thoughts effectively in your conversations. A new plan may come to your mind that can increase income. Overall today your day is going to be mixed. Feed dog with oil applied on bread, success will kiss your steps.

Cancer

Your day will be mixed today. Employed people can get a new projects. This project will benefit you later. Today is going to be a normal day for the students of this sign. They will get success in their careers because of hard work. You may feel stressed by taking several types of work in the office simultaneously. In some tasks you may also suffer loss due to overconfidence. Chant the names of Shani Dev at least 108 times. The names are as follows - Konastha, Pingal, Babhru, Krishna, Raudrantak, Yama, Sauri, Shanaichar, Dim, Pippalasray.

Leo

Today you can get some new means of progress. You can make the day better by meeting some good people. Today your mood will be quite good. Business will continue to grow normally. Today is a good day to fill freshness in married couples once again. You can start a special work with some new ideas. It will be beneficial for you to do this. Your confidence can increase. Fill an earthen pot with water for birds, the relationship will be better.

Virgo

People, today will be a great day for you. A friend can come to see you at home. You can plan to watch a movie together. Your incomplete tasks will be completed. There may be new agreements in the business. Any plan to increase assets can be successful. Today you will meet some important people. Your business will grow. Today will be favorable for students. You can join any new course. You will get full support from parents. Read Hanuman Chalisa, all your troubles will be removed.

Libra

People today will be your normal day. You can get money stuck in business. You can get help from other people in a particular work. Also the family members will be with your every decision. Better coordination will remain with the spouse. But the atmosphere in the office may be a bit bad. There may be a slight decline in the health of your mother. You may have a quarrel with a colleague. You should take care of them. Take blessings by touching the feet of elders, there will be a spurt of seniors.

Scorpio

You will have a nice day today. People will be happy with your good behavior. Also, your good image will be seen in front of people. You will get due respect in the society. Office work may be completed on time. With the help of a friend, some of your personal tasks will be completed. You can also get financially benefits. In some cases you may get help from the authorities. Make offerings to the poor outside the temple, money will increase.

Sagittarius

You will have a great day today. You may visit a religious place along with the family members. You may make new friends. You will gain financially. There will be newness in your work. You will get an opportunity to increase your closeness with your close people. You will get some good information. You will get results of your hard work. Your ability to work will increase, which will increase your effectiveness in your work field. Lovemate will spend moments of happiness with each other. Donate oil to the temple, all the halted work will be completed.

Capricorn

Today, your day will be better than before. You can get big profits only with a little hard work. You can plan dinner with your spouse. The closeness between you two will increase. Children can go to a picnic with friends. You will get many golden opportunities related to career. Changes are being made in your functioning. Students who want to go abroad for education, their dreams can come true. Donate jaggery in the temple, your reputation will increase in the society.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. You will feel energetic. Also, happiness and peace will remain in your family. You will feel bliss. You can meet someone special. You can also talk to them on a particular topic. You will take your children somewhere on a trip. Today, a journey in connection with work will prove beneficial for you. Today some new successes will be added to your diary. Also, the officers will be pleased with you. Om Pramprin Pranam: Shanashrayaraya Nam: Chant Shani Mantra 11 times, everything will be in harmony with you.

Pisces

Today, your day will be fine. You can take part in social work. You can get some new work in the office, in which you can also succeed with your hard work. There may be some rush for any family related work. There will also be little fluctuation in health. You may have to seek the help of your seniors for any court-related work. Today you can go to a friend's house. You should be cautious in matters of wealth. Offer offerings of Bundi to Hanuman ji.