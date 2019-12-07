Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Sagittarius, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries

Astrological predictions for Sagittarius, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries

Have a look at what December 7 has in store for you. In this post, Acharya Indu Prakash will guide you how your day will bring results to you. Not only the daily horoscope, the connoisseur of astrology will also tell you how to make the most of your day. Believe it or not, but the way we do our daily chores, the colour we wear, the number we follow, etc make a great impact on how our day unfolds. For example, some people believe that their day will be brighter if they wear their lucky colour blue. Hence, keeping the planetary positions and your sun sign/moon sign in mind, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you how your day will pan out.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. It can be beneficial for people involved in marketing. Your health will be better. A new client will try to join you. You will meet an old friend. Your family's happiness will increase. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. Donate jaggery in the temple, your reputation will increase in society.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a lot of success in the field. Your plans will be completed in time. Your family will be happy. You will gain a lot with your energy. Your physical resources will increase. You can get a big advantage in a job.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You may be a little more sensitive. You may be a bit lethargic. There is a possibility of some dispute with the children. Even the slightest thing can prick you. You should try to negotiate any matter and settle it peacefully. Donate black clothes to the needy, health will be better.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can be very busy with some work. Your health will remain to fluctuate. You may have some trouble due to excessive concentration. All your works can be done as per your wish. One-way thinking can get you in trouble. Restrain your speech.

Leo

Today will be your best day. You can discuss with a senior about work in the office. If the traders work with advice, then it will be beneficial. Boss will be happy with your performance. You can also get a good gift from your spouse. Your financial position will be strong. Chant the mantra 'Om Pryn Pryn Praman: Shanaishrai Nam:' 11 times, everything will be in harmony with you.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Whatever happens, with the support of luck everything will be in your favor. Your financial side will remain strong. Traders will benefit more than expected. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in the office. Others will be greatly influenced by your plan. Today will be a good day for love mates. Family members will prove to be helpful.

Libra

Today can be a busy day for you. You can organize a party at home to celebrate one's happiness. You may be a little hesitant to take on new responsibilities. Some of your special tasks may get stuck. There may be some reduction in your efforts. You can forget something by putting it somewhere. You need to maintain a diary with you.

Scorpio

You will help someone close today. Your work will be easy. You can get some good news. The partner will try to understand everything about you. They can also take your advice in some work. There will be newness in your relationship. You can benefit financially.

Sagittarius

Today will be your favorite day. You will establish new dimensions in your career. You will get full luck in new tasks. People associated with the field of literature of this zodiac will get some great news today. Your financial condition will be better. The help you expect will be given to you in time. Go to the orphanage and distribute the fruits, you will get some good news.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Your incomplete tasks may be completed. You may get some new opportunities. You have a lot of success in the work done together. You can get success in love affair too. You can learn something new from a small person. By making things made of oil in the house and distributed among the poor, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit in everyday work. You will get back the money stopped in business. In the evening, you will go to a friend's house to get your mind relaxed. Your married relationship will be good. You will be able to say your things clearly in front of other people. Feed the sparrows, there will be profit opportunities.

Pisces

Today will be your normal day. If you stick to your own point, then you may suffer loss. You should avoid getting into the trouble of old things. Some people may oppose you by getting angry at small things. There is a possibility of meeting influential people. You can get some new advice in terms of investment. Feed the dog by applying oil on the bread, all your problems will be solved.