Horoscope December 17, 2019: See what's in store for Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn and others

Horoscope December 17, 2019: See what's in store for Aries, Scorpio, Cancer, and others

Horoscope Today Tuesday, 17 December 2019: Astrology plays a crucial role in the lives of many. There are few who do not take it seriously but for some their day does not begin before checking ou the predictions based on their zodiac signs. These predictions tell how your day is going to be and how the placement of sun, moon, stars, and planets will affect your lives. Just like every other day, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to bestow you with his knowledge about the same and to guide you through the unfavorable stars. Want to know what is going to happen to you on December 17? Have a look at the horoscope of the day here:

1. ARIES

Today a little hard work will bring huge profits. Today, you will take an active part in the work of the society. Young children can get gifts so that they will be happy all day. Today is an auspicious day to buy a vehicle. You can order something for yourself from an online website, today you will be thinking about the same thing all day. Today you will get positive results of your work. Today is a great day for Lovemate. Feed the cow with bread, your relationship with everyone will be good.

2. TAURUS

Today you will feel yourself full of energy. The work you will do will be completed ahead of time. You can get a gift in the office. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction today. Today, one can also get a good offer for the job. Today it will be beneficial to take the advice of spouse in any important work, make sweet rice and donate it to the needy on this day, your financial condition will be strong.

3. GEMINI

Today will be your normal day. The work in the office is expected to be completed with the help of seniors. Builders of this amount can benefit greatly. You may have to go to a religious place with family, some of your work may be incomplete. Today, new sources of wealth benefits will be seen. Today is a good day for Lovemate. Add a little Ganges water while bathing today, you will get happiness

4. CANCER

Today will be a mixed day. The boss in the office may have to work hard to impress. There may be trouble in getting leave early. There may be some delay in shopping for something. Health will be better today. You will get family support, which will give you relief.

5. LEO

Today will be a day full of happiness. You can go to the temple with married spouse of this zodiac. All your work will be completed, but you need to be patient. Today is going to be beneficial for the businessman. Can go shopping with children today. Feed bread to cow today, your work will be completed well.

6. VIRGO

Today, your attention will be towards spirituality. Businessmen of this zodiac will be happy today. You can go to the hotel to have dinner with the family. Today is auspicious for setting new goals. Today someone in the office can ask you for help to complete junior work. Today an old friend can come to your house, which will make you feel good. On this day, go to the temple near the house and light a lamp, you will get peace of mind.

7. LIBRA

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may have to spend a little on electronic items at home. Today you can go to wish your business partner home. In the evening you may feel physically tired. Keep your attitude positive, all work will be done well. Massage oil before bath in the morning, health will be good.

8. SCORPIO

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there are chances of getting good offers for the employed people. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will get happiness from child side. This will improve your coordination. Today, you can take your spouse with you to an office party. Visit Hanuman ji on this day and offer vermilion to him, it will make all your work.

9. SAGITTARIUS

Luck is with you today. People of this amount who are associated with sales and marketing will get many golden opportunities for promotion today. You will spend a good time with your family. The celebration can be done with friends. Today will be a great day for the students. Today, you will feel great relief by helping an elderly person. Take the blessings of your parents on this day, you will get success in all work.

10. CAPRICORN

Today we will do everything possible to expand our scope. You can go somewhere. By balancing a work today, it can be completed ahead of time. A friend can get financial help. Today, you can display your ability in a creative way. Gift clothes to children today, the economic side will be strong.

11. AQUARIUS

Today will be a very favorable day for you. The economic situation will be strong. Business will increase. There may be a salary increase in the office. Builders are looking to increase their work, so today is auspicious day. Some chances of promotion can be made. The situation will also be good for married people. On this day, light a lamp of ghee under basil, work will be done easily.

12. PISCES

Today will be a good day. If you are employed, you can get help from a colleague in a stalled job. You can tell someone your heart. You will have a good time spread with this amount of teachers. Economic problems that have been going on for many days can end today. Today is a good day for the students. Today the enemy side will keep distance from you. Offer Lord Bundi to Lord Hanuman on this day, all your sorrows will be eradicated.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News