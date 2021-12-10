Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope December 10: People of Scorpio will get progress in the field of education, know about others

Today is the Saptami date and Friday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 7.09 pm today. Harshana Yoga will remain till 8.21 am today. Along with this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 9.47 pm tonight. Today Mercury has entered the Sagittarius sign at 6.05 am in morning and will continue to transit till 11.33 am on the afternoon of 29th December. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

ARIES

You will have a very good day today. Your financial side will be stronger than before. Today you will be successful in completing household tasks. You will get the support of friends in any important work. You will remain sympathetic to the people around you. The day is going to be special for software engineers. Some people will prove to be special for you. There will be sweetness in married life. Marriage proposals will come to unmarried people.

TAURUS

Today your day will be favourable. The family will get full support in any important work. Today you will get to hear some special good news. You will take advice from someone in the matter of employment, which will be beneficial for you. Businessmen will also get better opportunities in work. Today you will connect with some people who will be ready to help you in every way. New thoughts will come in your mind.

GEMINI

Today you will be busy in some work with family. In the office, you will get the responsibility of handling some big work, which will be completed on time. Married life will be full of happiness today. You need to control your anger, otherwise, some made-up work may go wrong. Love mates will try to understand each other's feelings today. Today you should not forget to eat and drink in the busyness of work. This will affect your health.

CANCER

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will find some new ways to deal with the work. Relationships with friends will improve. Your inclination towards material comforts will increase. Today you will tell your spouse something that has been going on in your mind for many days. You should avoid eating fried things. The workload in the office will be a bit high. Students will get better results of any competitive examination today.

LEO

You will have a good day today. Will be successful in handling any important work. You will be generous with the people around you. The day is going to be mixed for Chemistry students. You will get success on the strength of hard work. Today you will make a new plan to give new impetus to your business. The day will be excellent for lovemates, will make a plan to travel together. Spouse's support will be received in the work.

VIRGO

You will have a wonderful day today. Your interest in the field of art will increase. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Will make a plan to go on a trip with friends. There are chances of sudden monetary gains. The day is favourable for lovemates. The day is going to be good for web designers. Children will take some good inspiration from their friends in terms of studies. Father's support will continue to be received in the works.

LIBRA

Your day will be fine today. Today you should avoid any kind of misunderstanding. You will get the support of colleagues in the office. Today you will get a chance to attend a social function. You will make up your mind to buy a vehicle. The ongoing rift in married life will end today. If you have a clothing business, then today there will be more profit than everyday. Any close relative of unmarried people of this zodiac will run the talk of marriage.

SCORPIO

Today you will get progress in the field of education. You will be excited to see someone else's enthusiasm. Relationship with parents will be stronger. There is an expectation of profit from getting a big offer. Your married life will be full of happiness. The people of this zodiac who are studying law will get a chance to work with a big lawyer. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings, which will further strengthen the relationship.

SAGITTARIUS

You will have a good day today. Today, on the basis of your confidence, you will be successful in everything. Your interest in art or any creative work will increase. You will easily find the solution to all your problems. You will spend some time in entertainment. Your marital relationship will be full of sweetness. Someone close will double your happiness. Luck will give you some good chances. A patient conversation will be in your favour.

CAPRICORN

You will have a good day today. New thoughts will come in your mind. Today you will go shopping with family. If you are associated with the field of music, then you will see many new avenues of progress. You will have to travel to another city in connection with business. Your qualities will be appreciated in the family. Today you will share something of yours with friends. You may have to make new plans to move forward.

AQUARIUS

Today will be your best day. You will get sudden monetary gains. Today will be a great day for you in the office. Traders will get new sources of income. You will be happy with the completion of any work as per your wish. At the same time, you will also remain healthy. With the help of spouse, you will make up your mind to start a new work. All your thought work will be completed soon. Lovemates will get gifts today.

PISCES

Today your personality will be appreciated in the office. The business class will make some new plans to increase their business. Also, take full care of the health of the parents. Keep your property papers with you. There is a chance to buy a property. There is a possibility of the arrival of a little guest in the house. Today your interest in spirituality will increase. Lovemates will go somewhere with each other.