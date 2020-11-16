Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope, Bhai Dooj, November 16, 2020: Astrology predictions for Capricorn, Libra, Scorpio and others

ARIES

Your day is going to be fine There may be some sudden changes in business. You may need money all of a sudden. Getting the opinion of a big person will prove to be effective for you. Keep your mobile battery charged for the day. Call of any important person can be received. Do not do any work in a hurry or else damage can happen. Newly married couples should take care of their spouse. One should also be aware of his health. Health will improve.

TAURUS

You will have a better day than usual. You will try to understand the things of the people very well. Change the outline of your work. You will get support of elder brother at home. You can also consult your spouse for any work. Hard work done on children will give positive response. The merchant class of this amount will be profitable. You can go to a party in the evening, which will compliment your look. Your health will be good.

GEMINI

The day is going to be on your side. Others will trust you. The colleagues working in the office can ask for help for their work. You will also get support from them if needed. Plan to watch a movie with your partner, this will help in your relationship. Students studying in medicine can get internship at a good place. In terms of health, the day will be fine, but in the evening you will feel a little tired.

CANCER

Need to pay attention to the speed of your tasks. It is good for you to do the remaining work first. There can be a debate about a project from senior. You should avoid it. In business, you should keep pace with your partner. In the case of money, it would be better to consult a partner. You can plan to eat outside with your spouse. Take children with you as well. All will be well with you

LEO

The day has brought some good moments for you. You will achieve success on the strength of your hard work and ability. All your work will be done as per your wish. Relationships with everyone at home will be strong. You can please a family member by surprise. Your friends can come to meet you at home. Can fix a meeting for new business. Will benefit financially. The health of the parents will also be good. People associated with small industries will make big profits.

VIRGO

The day is going to be very special. You will get full opportunity to speak in the office. Business is sure to progress. You will be successful in brainstorming tasks. Those involved in the field of printing can get large orders. Your marriage can be fixed at home. Your position will be strong in terms of money. The money lent can be returned. Mentally you will be fit. The day will be a relief for women, she can pay more attention to herself.

LIBRA

You are going to have a good day You can get some good news. You will get everyone's support at home. Your honor will increase on the strength of your talent. You will complete every task quickly and thoroughly. Working with the plan will make everything even better. People connected with the field of science can benefit greatly. You can get success in a search. Your status in the society will also increase. People will take inspiration from your personality. Health will be good.

SCORPIO

The day has brought many new moments for you. You may get some good news in terms of career. The environment around you will remain good. You will get support from everyone. You can also get any gift you want from Lovemate. Court-court cases will be in your favor, which will give you relief. Friends will get all possible help. Your health will be good. New energy will come in the minds of students for studies. The happiness of your home will increase.

SAGITTARIUS

You will be full of new ideas. Whatever work you do, you will get more than expected. You can change your attitude towards life a little. This will make your way easier. Your positive thoughts can benefit others as well. You will be fit in terms of health. Continue exercising to keep yourself even better. Take full care of your mother too, happiness will come. You will get full support of elder sister in the house, this will also improve your relationship between your brothers.

CAPRICORN

The day can prove to be very expensive for you. You can go shopping with children. Where he can insist on taking something from you. It will be better to make a list of all the goods from home. College students may face a problem in a subject. It would be advisable to consult the senior. There is a need to socialize your anger with one side and you will benefit greatly. Physically keep yourself healthy. Will be in business

AQUARIUS

You can be very busy in some work. Anything in close relationships can cause problems. You should keep love with everyone. You may have to face some problems in one-sided love. You may have to make repeated efforts in any business. Children can get help from parents for their project. Will be healthy in terms of health. Money stalled for a long time will also be returned.

PISCES

You will get full support of luck. The pace of your work will remain. You can benefit greatly. You can think about increasing your scope. You will get everyone's support in the office. You can consult your spouse about any program in the family. Will have the power to influence others with his work. If you are involved in the technical field, then no one can stop your progress. Success will definitely be achieved. Avoid eating outside, there may be a stomach problem.