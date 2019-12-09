Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope, Astrology December 9, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Capricorn, Sagittarius to Leo-know about your day

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. Check out what December 9, 2019 holds for you.

Aries

Your day will be perfect today. You can make some changes to your routine. You can help any new and unknown person. The more time you spend in meeting friends, the better you will feel. Positive changes can come in your mind, which will give you positive results. Donate clothes to the needy on this day, happiness and prosperity will increase in your home.

Taurus

You will show your desire to do something today. Some means of extra income can start. You can start any of your personal work from home. Your routine may change. If you help someone in need today, it will be nice. There are chances of talking to an old friend or relative. Today, a travel program can also be made. Today, before leaving the house touch the feet of God and your journey will be pleasant.

Gemini

You may have some ups and downs in your career today. Wasteful expenses can increase. You can get a little worried about any matter related to money. Some of your important tasks may remain incomplete. Money will not be available easily. You can get entangled with anyone without talking. It will be better to keep your mind calm. To do some work quickly Have a vision of Shivling today, all your stopped work will be done.

Cancer

Your day will be a mixed one. New challenges will have to be two to four. In some cases you may be too rash, in some cases you may be dissatisfied with yourself. Today, there can be some debate with someone in the office. There is a need to take special care of your health. Avoid eating more spicy food. Offer a vilavpatra on Shivling today, all wishes will be fulfilled.

Leo

You can visit some religious place with parents today. There is a possibility of new guests coming into the house. Your mind will be happy. There will be harmony between life partner. Happiness will double with the arrival of a friend at home. Today is a good day for Lovemate. You can get money by getting a big offer. On this day, offer Suryadev with some rice mixed with water, your day will be auspicious.

Virgo

You can get the responsibility of solving any major problem of zodiac signs. You will get opportunities to move forward in life. You will get some help if there is a great need. A person can find the right solution to your career problem. There will be a state of balance in the relationship. Things will be in your favor. Offer a lump of turmeric in the temple today, everything will be better.

Libra

It will be a normal day for you. You may have to do a lot of work. Your energy level can help you in your work. Anything related to business can constantly bother you. Your reputation in social work will increase. You will not hesitate to speak about your mind and benefit. Visit the temple today and see God, all your work will be done.

Scorpio

Your day will be better today. Today is a great chance to spend great moments with family. Students of this amount can participate in any competition. There is a possibility of completion of loan related work. Health will be excellent today. You will get plenty of time to talk about your heart with your spouse. Some people can tell the secret about them. Take parental blessing in the morning, your day will be better.

Sagittarius

You will have a wonderful day today. Business plans will succeed. You will get success in love affairs. Getting acquainted with new people will prove beneficial. Your day with friends will be better spent in laughter and happiness. Business will increase. Your work will be completed with enthusiasm. If you work with the mood of other people, then you will be successful. Feed bread to cow on this day, new dimensions will move in life

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than before. We will do all our work carefully. Help can be obtained from colleagues. You will be successful in dealing with family tasks. An important person can identify your specialty, which will help you in future. Any big work can be done in your favor with the help of mother. Give some gift to mother today, mother's support will continue in life.

Aquarius

Today your day will be favorable. If you work according to the plan made then you will get success soon. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Will be able to give more time to work. You will get both profit and success in everyday work. You will get support from children. Sudden money will benefit. A partnership can be of great benefit. Sweetness will increase in married life. Donate something to the Brahmin on this day, the situation will be favorable to you

Pisces

Your day will be mixed today. You may have some problems with the behavior of people close to you. Avoid sharing your mind without thinking. You may have some difficulty in taking decisions in some cases. A program can be made to roam around with friends. Donate something to the orphanage today, family relationships will be stronger.