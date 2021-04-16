Horoscope April 16: Navratri day 4 will be beneficial for these 5 zodiac signs, know about others

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISTOPHERRENSTROM Horoscope April 16: Fourth day of Navratri will be beneficial for these 4 zodiac signs, know about others

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Today the workload in the office may increase, for which you may have to work overtime. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you. Mother can feed her children something sweet today. The health of the elderly at home may be a little weak today. You may get a gift from his/her partner today. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Kushmanda Devi, all will be well.

Taurus

It is going to be a fantastic day today. You will b praised for your work. Students will study in a peaceful environment. People doing cosmetic business will make big profits today. Today, you can find some old thing which will give you happiness. Pray mother Durga, you will get opportunities for advancement in your career.

Gemini

You have luck on your side today. Today you will make some plans to further your business. Today will spend time talking on the phone with friends. Elderly support will be obtained in solving family problems. Those who work in the bank will get their work done today very soon. Couples will spend time together today. Pray to Kushmanda Devi, you will get the money back.

Cancer

Today will bring happiness. Any major success in business can happen. If you are thinking of starting a new job, then take the advice of elders in the family. Family members will be in your favor today. The evening will be spent with siblings. You will have lot of fun. Spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of some guests today. Goddess Durga will end the troubles going on in life.

Leo

Your entire focus will be on improving your work today. Put your positive thinking into meaningful work. People who want to learn dance, they can learn with the help of social media. Today, something may have to be repaired at home. Women will get relief from household chores. Today, children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Offer coconut to the Goddess Durga, the money lent will be returned.

Virgo

Today will be full of ups and downs. Today, take special care and only be friends with others after you understand them well. Your financial position will be strong. You will help your father in his business. People will praise you, which you always wanted to hear. Newly married people will get a chance to visit the hill station today. Take care of the health of the elderly in your family. Offer flowers to Kushmanda Devi, peace will remain in the house.

Libra

Your day is going to be beneficial today. You will get positive results even from the small tasks done earlier. Successes will remain small but constant. Be cautious while doing office work. Whatever responsibility you get, you should perform it wisely. People who are property dealers will do well and you will get back all your stalled money. Perform Maa Durga Aarti, your health will be better than before.

Scorpio

Children can get some good news in terms of career today. Listen to your elders carefully, it will be beneficial for you in the future. There is a possibility of getting a good job for the youth. Those who are associated with the politics field will get accolades in the old works. If you want to buy electronic goods, today is a good day. Offer sweets to Mother Durga, sweetness will remain in married life.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day today. Due to the efforts made in flourishing the career, there will be benefits. Due to the success of the children, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will spend a good time with your spouse in the evening. Children today can help their mother in some important work. It will make them feel good. Your health will be fine today. Light a lamp to Kushmanda Devi, stop work will be completed.

Capricorn

You will get a lot of success today in your field today. In family matters, today you need to think carefully. Today, brothers can ask for help in their work from their sisters. In society today, you will be recognized due to your great works. Students studying medicine will get the support of seniors. Take special care of the important papers of the house. Health problems can lead to increased stress. Offer cloves to Mother Durga, all will be well.

Aquarius

Today your colleagues and seniors will be happy with your performance. You will easily carry out the responsibilities given in the business through your father. People doing business of furniture of this amount will benefit more than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behavior. Children today can insist on playing. Do not be negligent about health, do exercise in the morning. Burn camphor in front of Goddess Durga, the financial situation will be good.

Pisces

You will feel yourself in a changing role today. The gym trainer will get good customers today. Your business will accelerate and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to increase or equal your position and income. Today be cautious while driving. Offer cardamom to Kushmanda Devi, you will get happiness in life.