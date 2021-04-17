Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASTROLOGIA_PRACTICA Horoscope 17 April: Business of THESE zodiac signs will increase, know astrological prediction of others

Aries

Taurus

Your generous nature will bring many happy moments for you. Businessman may get a new investor today. You can help your sister in any important work, so that she will be happy with you. Try to maintain good behavior with everyone today. You will get positive behavior from neighbors today. Burn camphor in front of mother Skandamata, peace will remain in the house.

Today, the students can make up their mind to learn something new, in which they will also be successful. Today is a good day for small industry people. Today many things will run in your mind at once. You will try to fulfill the wishes of the spouse. Forget the old times and try to move forward, you will definitely get success. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your thinking will change.

Gemini

Today you will control all kinds of situations wisely. Today, the businessman will get a big benefit after getting any important information. Dinner with everyone at home today will keep the family in harmony. Today, chances of getting some good information are being made for the students, due to which positive changes will take place in their careers. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will be blessed in your business.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day. There can be more responsibilities in the field, it would be better to find a solution today and try to reduce your workload. Today you will be physically healthy. The success of the child will reduce your stress. Worship mother Skandmata, your health will remain good.

Leo

Today is the day of wealth. Students who are doing research, today will get some great success. Today it will be better if you try to do all your work on your own. For those who are cement traders, the day is going to be a relief. Worship mother Durga, the stalled work will be completed.

Virgo

Today you will get lucky. There will be a plan to do religious work in the house. Students preparing for medical will get a chance to work with a big doctor. Today you will get to eat good dish from mother. Due to any important family work, your office work may get delayed a little. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Mother Skandmata, mental stress will be removed.

Libra

Today is the day to stay away from controversies. Control your language, use sweet speech. The day is good for those who are involved in social service. Your plans are ambitious, but you have to understand the real problems for this. Different opportunities will come in front of the students to make a good career. Offer red chunri to Maa Durga, economic condition will improve.

Scorpio

Today you will proceed with positive thinking. Do not share your plans with others, otherwise others can take advantage of it wrongly. Today you will continue to get small profits. If there is an old thing going on in your mind, then forget it today. Health is going to be good. Offer sweetness to Mother Durga, relationship with spouse will improve.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day of happiness. If you move in the right direction, your financial position will be good. Today, the opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you. Today your health will be very good. The lover will make up his mind to watch a movie with the partner. Today you can buy a new phone. Perform Aarti of Goddess Durga, you will get opportunities for progress.

Capricorn

Today any important work related to business can be completed. Today you can think about starting a restaurant. Success will be achieved by working with an open mind and honesty. The opposing sides will be trying to harm you today. Students of this zodiac will feel like reading the book. Salutations to Maa Skandamata will provide opportunities for profit.

Aquarius

Today, one may have to run all day in connection with work. It will be beneficial for you to make a new plan to complete any project in the office. Government work that has been stalled for several days will be completed easily today. Social media will help in the welfare of society. Offering cloves to Maa Durga will increase the monetary gain.

Pisces

Fine arts students are going to see a ray of success today. Charge your mobile phone well today. Eating light food in the evening will keep your health healthy. Apply tilak of Kumkum to Mother Durga, all will be well with you.