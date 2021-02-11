Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope 11 February: Sagittarius people remain careful of strangers, know about other zodiac signs

The Magha Krishna Paksha date is Amavasya and the day is Thursday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 12:36 at the night. Along with this, after crossing the entire day, there will be a Variyan Yoga till 3:32 in the night. Also, there will be Shravan Nakshatra till 2:05 minutes in the afternoon followed by Dhanishtha Nakshatra. At the same time, Panchak Nakshatra will start from 2:11 pm and it will remain till 8:57 pm on 16 February. Apart from this, Yayeejayed Yoga will be from 2:05 from noon till Friday sunrise. Know how it will affect various zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today you need to mind your own business. You should avoid getting into any kind of dispute or argument. If you are doing business with a cosmetic brand, then you should keep improving the quality of the product and keep in mind that due to small carelessness, a big order can get out of hand or a deal can be canceled. The sources of income of the employed people will increase. Today, the elderly need special attention on their health.

Taurus

You need to work harder to get success today. You will benefit by making changes in your routine. Through social media, you will plan to increase your work. If you are doing printing business then you can get a big project today. Invitation of a friend's party can come by evening, you will also enjoy going there. Today will be a good day for the students, any good news related to the exam can also be found.

Gemini

You will pay attention to religious works today, it will also get you to learn something new and good. Engineers' works will also be appreciated. Students will get support from seniors in the study. You can make up your mind to hang out with your spouse. Women will go shopping with children today, there you will get huge discounts.

Cancer

Today, most of your time will be spent in social activities, you might get into discussions with people. You will also get full support of your parents, which will enable you to move forward in life. You will spend time with friends in the evening. Architectures will get to hear praises for their work. People doing transport business need to be a little careful.

Leo

You will try to enhance your personality today. Your interest in new works will increase so that you will get to learn something new. If you want to buy a furniture for home, then buy it today. Your financial side will be stronger than before. You would go to a park with the kids. Today, you will get full luck. Health will be good today.

Virgo

You might get any good news today. The arrival of young guests in the house is also possible. You may feel a bit of trouble due to the slightly different office environment. Students will think of making some changes in their education, which will be beneficial for their future. You need to be careful in your diet, you should avoid eating junk food. Young children will get a good gift from the father.

Libra

You will try to understand your responsibilities today. You will get a solution to your problem by talking to a close friend. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business, which will benefit you. People in the art field will have a fantastic day, people will be impressed with your art. Today will be a good day for students. There will be a feeling of pleasant atmosphere in the family. Today, women need to be careful while working in the kitchen.

Scorpio

You will get full affection and support from family members and will end up you going on the right path for the future. Today there is a possibility of rift with neighbors, so be sure to keep your opinion firmly. Today your efficiency in office will increase. The day is great for people studying abroad. Today some of your friends will be helpful. The health of the parents will be better. Marriage will be full of sweetness. If you are thinking of buying a vehicle then today is a good day.

Sagittarius

Today you should avoid sharing your personal problems with anyone. Trusting an unknown person can be harmful. Inaccurate statements by some people may increase your problem. You will think about investing in new business, success will kiss your footsteps. Family members will get support in doing family work. Today you will get respect for any social work done earlier. Sweetness will increase in married life.

Capricorn

Today you can try to make a good impression on others. Some people around you may oppose you. Today your financial situation will be fine. You are likely to get success in serious conversation, today is a good day for those who are looking for jobs. Be sure to apply in a good company. Your days will be spent with family. You will plan to hang out with your spouse.

Aquarius

New ideas may come to your mind in matters of business today. Meeting people and talking can be beneficial for you. Today, you can talk to someone through social media who can benefit you in the future. If you are a web designer, you will get to hear the praise of your work. People will be impressed by your words today.

Pisces

Today you will not be able to pay much attention in your business due to being busy with family work, but the support of employees will remain with you. Take care while driving today. If you are investing in property, then definitely take advice from someone you know. Spouse can feed his partner by making something good today. Today you can go to visit a temple with your family members, you will feel very peaceful there.