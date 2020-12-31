Image Source : FILE IMAGE Health Horoscope 2021: Know health predictions for you and your loved ones based on your zodiac sign

According to the yearly health horoscope, the year 2021 is very important for all the 12 zodiac signs. This year, the people of Aries and Cancer need to pay more attention to health, while the health of the people of Aquarius will be better. India TV's Bhavishyavani will give complete detailed information about your health predictions and measures you can take to keep your health fit. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will the year 2021 be for the natives of the 12 zodiacs in terms of health and what should be kept in mind.

ARIES

Take care about your health this year in mid-January, first fortnight of June and first three weeks of September. Your anger will increase. Because of which you will have headaches, spondylitis diseases. From 14 January to 20 August, the transit of Harshal's health will keep loose. Need to control your anger a little.

TAURUS

This year is going to be good in terms of your health. Some of the early months of this year you will be a little worried about your health. You will be under a lot of stress about something. Which will cause you a problem. But don't worry, everything will be alright. To get rid of your health related problems, you should take care of food, have fun with your family, share your mind with your loved ones, talk with friends and watch comedy movies, which will improve your health.

GEMINI

This year you have the possibility of getting below the knees, boils etc. The problems related to the gastric system will occur in the first three months of the year and in September, October. Overall, this year will be mixed for your health. You will be a little worried about your health, due to which you will also have minor diseases like blood pressure and cold, taking more tension and taking things to heart can also worsen your health. But don't worry, your worry will soon go away. This year you should avoid outside food and fried food. Otherwise, your health will deteriorate due to this.

CANCER

This year is not going to be very good for you in health related matters. You have some chronic disease like pain in your knees, stomach related and flu etc. You should not care too much otherwise your health will deteriorate. You will get more and more angry, due to which your work may get worse, it may get interrupted, reduce fast food, avoid eating too much fried food, which will cause you stomach related problems like acidity problem. The month of July can be particularly painful. Donating something to a barber, butcher or tailor will help you.

LEO

In this new year you need to take some care towards your health. This year you need to pay attention to your liver and your nervous system. 6% people of this amount are likely to get major illness. If you see something like this, then the treatment of Guru and Shani will provide immediate relief. One also needs to be cautious with the cheek bladder stones. Hygiene of food needs attention. Inadvertently you may have diseases like food poisoning. Excessive work will spoil your health, you will have stomach problems, you may gain weight, may have cholesterol problems, to avoid this, you have to reduce fried food.

VIRGO

This year is going to be normal for you in terms of health. You will have some minor illness, which will spoil your health. If your spouse is pregnant, always take him to the doctor and get him checked up, so that his health is fine, there is no disease and the children are also healthy. Take care of catering to get rid of your health related problems. Consult your gym trainer. Also, joke as much as you can with your friends, which will improve your health. This year the secret of your health is hidden in your laughter.

LIBRA

In the last part of the year, between December 19 to 29, your Lagnesh, Shukracharya will be sold, at that time you will have to take care of your health. But this does not mean that you can be careless the rest of the year.

SCORPIO

You need to be careful in health related matters this year. You will have some chronic disease like pain in the shoulder, joint pain etc. Those who are associated with sugar disease should take care of their health. But don't worry, everything will be fine in time. To keep your health healthy, drink fresh vegetable and fresh juice, do yoga daily, walk a little everyday so that your joint pain will be relaxed. You should also take care of your blood pressure from the beginning of the year to 22 February.

SAGITTARIUS

Your year will be very good in terms of health. From the beginning of the year, you will get into regular exercise. Your efforts will be serious and the results will be exactly measured. This year, you will have such good support of planets that you can make your health fit for long time if you wish. You will have a special interest in athletics.

CAPRICORN

This year you will see a slight decline in your health. You will be a little worried about your family's health. Minor illnesses such as headaches, knee pain, etc. will bother you. But everything will be fine in time. Avoid eating outside food as if it is better to have spices so that you can have fun laughing with your family and take care of their food. Feed them fresh vegetable, so that their health is good. The secret of your health is in your laughter this year.

AQUARIUS

You will feel very fit for your health. You will be worry-free from the troubles of your business and you will also be free from the remaining troubles which are small. You will always be happy and take care of food. If you were troubled by any kind of pain in your last year, then this year you will get rid of that pain. A new energy will operate in you.

PISCES

This year will be mixed for your health. You should be a little cautious about your health, do not be very careless, do not take too much tension, which will directly affect your health. But slowly everything will be alright. Along with working to keep your health good, you also need rest, take care of your food, drink fresh fruits, vegetables and juices, which will keep you healthy.