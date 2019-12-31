Health Horoscope 2020: Read on to know if you'll have to visit a hospital this year

Health Horoscope for the year 2020 by Acharya Indu Prakash

Everyone is very excited about the new year 200. While almost everyone is busy making plans to welcome the new year, many people are also very keen to know their prospects in the coming year . Astrology can help you to know your health, career and finance prospects for the year 2020. However, for achieving anything in life you need your healthy to be fit and fine. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here with a health horoscope should know how the year 2020 will be in terms of health.

India TV's Bhavishyavani will give complete detailed information about your health predictions and measures you can take to keep your health fit.

Aries

The natives of Aries sun sign need to be careful about their health this year. Take special care of the health of the elderly in the home. Give special attention needs to be given to the cleanliness of our surroundings.

Taurus

This year is going to be a mixed bag year for the natives of the Taurus zodiac sign. Those who have constipation, need to take special care till 23 September. It is necessary to follow a regular routine. You also need mental rest along with physical rest.

Gemini

In terms of health, this year is going to be mixed for Gemini people but you have to take special precautions to avoid acidity, gas etc. Small injuries can affect your routine. Avoid unnecessary tension.

Cancer

This year will be normal for you in health-related matters. This year may bring you relief from chronic joint pain. You may see a decline in your health because of your working hours this year. 2020 is going to be great for people in sports. Avoid fast food as it can cause liver problems.

Leo

The people of Leo zodiac sign need to take some special care towards their health in this new year. There is a need to make some changes in your eating habits. Avoid eating oil-spices and other things in order to keep your health fit or else negligence can also cause your stomach problems.

Virgo

This year can rejuvenate you in terms of health. You may lose weight and become fir by joining a gym center. But people who have sugar need to take special care of their health. You may occasionally have a fever with a headache.

Libra

This year you need to be conscious of your health. You should make some changes in your food habits. You should avoid oil-spices and outside food to keep your health fit. Negligence can increase your stomach problems.

Scorpio

You need to be careful in health-related matters this year. Eating a lot of spicy things can cause you acidity. So whatever you eat, eat it while staying in a limit and keep drinking water time to time. If you you have a blood pressure problem then take care to control it for four months from September 10 and you may get relief from it forever.

Sagittarius

This year will be your normal in terms of health. You may have problems with your stomach, head and back. Your weight may decrease slightly. Your energy will increase. Your eyesight will be good. Eating fruit-fruit will make you feel refreshed.

Capricorn

Talking about health-related matters, there may be a slight decline in your health this year. Any chronic stomach problem can make you a little upset, but taking timely treatment will definitely solve your problem. There will be an improvement in the health of your father. To keep yourself fit, go for a walk every morning.

Aquarius

You will feel fitter when it comes to health. Give special attention to your food. You will try to give the right advice to your spouse about food and drink. If you have been suffering from back pain problems in the last year, then this year you may get rid of back pain.

Pisces

