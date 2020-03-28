Happy Navratri 2020 Day 4: Worship Maa Skandamata today | Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr path

Day 4 of the auspicious festival of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Navratri is celebrated for nine days and each day has its significance and important. On Day 4, Maa Durga's fourth avatar is worshipped in the form of Maa Skandamata. Skanda is another name for Kartikeya and Mata means mother. In other words, she is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is known to bless her devotees with power, salvation, prosperity and treasures and can grant wisdom to the most illiterate person provided he worships her.
Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Significance
When someone worships her, Lord Skanda, who is on her lap is also worshiped and devotee gets the dual blessings of the son and mother. She is also known as the Goddess of Fire. She has four arms and rides a lion. She carries water material, a bell and lotus. She is seated on a lotus and is also known as the Goddess with a lotus seat.
Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi
Place the Goddess's idol or picture on a table and clean that place. Sprinkle ganga jal. Keep a pot made out of brass or sand and place a coconut above it. On the same table, keep Lord Ganesha, Lord Varun, Navagraha and all the other Gods and Goddesses. After that perform puja using items such as milk, fruits, flowers, sindoor, roli, clothes for the Goddess and other adornments. Finish the puja by performing aarti.
Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Mantra
Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam
Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashswanim
Dhwalvarna Vishudhd Chakrstithto Pancham Durga Trinetram
Abhay Padya Yugam Karaan Dakshin Uru Putradharam Bhajem
Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Peen Payodharam
Kamniya Lavanya Charu Trivali Nitambaneem
Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Stotra Path
Namami Skandmata Skandharineem
Samagrtatvasagarrampaarpaar Gehraam
Shivaprabha Samujwalan Sphuchshagshekharam
Lalatratnabhaskaran Jagatprintibhaskaram
Mahendrakashyaparchita Sanantkumarrasstutam
Surasurendravandita Yatharthnirmaladbhutam
Atarkyrochiruvijan Vikar Doshvarjitam
Mumukshubhivirchintta Visheshtatvamuchitam
Nanalankar Bhushitan Mrigendravahnagrajam
Sushudhtatvatoshna Trivendmarbhustam
Sudhamirkawpkarini Surendrakaurighatineem
Shubhan Pushpamalini Sukarnkalpshakhineem
Tamondhkaryamini Shivsvabhao Kaminineem
Sahastrasuryarajika Dhanjjyogkarikaam
Sushudh Kaal Kandala Subhadvrindmajullam
Prajayini Prajavati Namami Matarn Sateem
Svakarmakarini Gati Hariprayach Parvateem
Anantshakti Kantidan Yashoarthbhuktimuktitdam
Puna Punarjagdavitan Namamyhan Surachirtam
Jayeshwari Trilochane Praseed Devipahimaam
