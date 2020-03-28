Image Source : TWITTER Happy Navratri 2020 Day 4: Worship Maa Skandamata today | Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr path

Day 4 of the auspicious festival of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Navratri is celebrated for nine days and each day has its significance and important. On Day 4, Maa Durga's fourth avatar is worshipped in the form of Maa Skandamata. Skanda is another name for Kartikeya and Mata means mother. In other words, she is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is known to bless her devotees with power, salvation, prosperity and treasures and can grant wisdom to the most illiterate person provided he worships her.

Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Significance

When someone worships her, Lord Skanda, who is on her lap is also worshiped and devotee gets the dual blessings of the son and mother. She is also known as the Goddess of Fire. She has four arms and rides a lion. She carries water material, a bell and lotus. She is seated on a lotus and is also known as the Goddess with a lotus seat.

Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

Place the Goddess's idol or picture on a table and clean that place. Sprinkle ganga jal. Keep a pot made out of brass or sand and place a coconut above it. On the same table, keep Lord Ganesha, Lord Varun, Navagraha and all the other Gods and Goddesses. After that perform puja using items such as milk, fruits, flowers, sindoor, roli, clothes for the Goddess and other adornments. Finish the puja by performing aarti.

Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashswanim

Dhwalvarna Vishudhd Chakrstithto Pancham Durga Trinetram

Abhay Padya Yugam Karaan Dakshin Uru Putradharam Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Peen Payodharam

Kamniya Lavanya Charu Trivali Nitambaneem

Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Skandamata Stotra Path

Namami Skandmata Skandharineem

Samagrtatvasagarrampaarpaar Gehraam

Shivaprabha Samujwalan Sphuchshagshekharam

Lalatratnabhaskaran Jagatprintibhaskaram

Mahendrakashyaparchita Sanantkumarrasstutam

Surasurendravandita Yatharthnirmaladbhutam

Atarkyrochiruvijan Vikar Doshvarjitam

Mumukshubhivirchintta Visheshtatvamuchitam

Nanalankar Bhushitan Mrigendravahnagrajam

Sushudhtatvatoshna Trivendmarbhustam

Sudhamirkawpkarini Surendrakaurighatineem

Shubhan Pushpamalini Sukarnkalpshakhineem

Tamondhkaryamini Shivsvabhao Kaminineem

Sahastrasuryarajika Dhanjjyogkarikaam

Sushudh Kaal Kandala Subhadvrindmajullam

Prajayini Prajavati Namami Matarn Sateem

Svakarmakarini Gati Hariprayach Parvateem

Anantshakti Kantidan Yashoarthbhuktimuktitdam

Puna Punarjagdavitan Namamyhan Surachirtam

Jayeshwari Trilochane Praseed Devipahimaam

