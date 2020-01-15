Daily Horoscope January 15, 2020: Know how luck will shine on Aries, Cancer and others this Makar Sankranti

Daily Horoscope January 15, 2020 (Makar Sankranti): January 15 will mark one of the auspicious festivals of the Hindus-- Makar Sankranti. Since the festival holds a special significance, it becomes crucial to know what impact it will have on various zodiac signs. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell your daily horoscope. You might not believe but these predictions definitely have an impact on your work, social, professional and love life. These are the readings that are based on the planetary positions as well as the movement of the sun, moon and the stars in your respective sun sign. Want to know if Makar Sankranti 2020 will bring good luck for you or not? Then what are you waiting for? Take a look at the horoscope below:

1. ARIES

Today many areas of your life will improve. Today you will learn some new things from your little ones, which will give you an advantage in the coming time. You can also share those things with some people. May the blessings of parents be with you. Also, by getting their support, any important work will be completed. Today, you will respect the feelings of your life partner. Your physical comforts will increase. You are likely to meet a childhood friend today. In the office, you can get responsibility for a new project. Offer modak to Ganesh ji, business will increase

2. TAURUS

You will get full luck. New sources of income will be revealed. Office work will be better than daily. Today, life partner will praise you very much. They can also say something about their minds. There will be respect for each other between you. Today will be beneficial for students of this sign than other days. Also, their focus will be on education and writing. Parental advice can be beneficial to you. Keep a green handkerchief with you, the day will be great.

3. GEMINI

Today you will carry out your responsibilities well. Will think of buying some new items for the house. Will help spouse in some work. Relationships will be better. New avenues of advancement in career will open up. Profits are being made for the benefit of the business. If you are involved in the field of art, you will see many new avenues of progress open. You can think of starting a new task. Today you will find an immediate way to solve an old problem. Keep the color of the bedroom light pink or light green, happiness will remain in married life.

4. CANCER

Today the economic situation will remain fluctuating. The workload in the office can be high, but in the end, you will definitely get success. Today an experienced person's opinion will prove to be better for you. You can be more emotional about your relationship with your spouse. You will benefit in business, but you should control your expenses. You can spend more money on some personal work or money coming in from anywhere that can also be hindered. For this day, tie 7 grains of red ghugchi in red cloth and keep them in the vault.

5. LEO

Today your confidence will increase. You will get success in your career. You will go to a family function. Seeing you there Some people will be happy, some people will avoid talking to you. Today, due to some household work, your office work may be late, due to which you will be a little worried. You need to keep pace with your actions. The day is going to be fine for the women of this zodiac. You will get success only on the strength of hard work. People who are employed are likely to get some good news. Chant Shree Ganeshaya Namah 21 times, the money will increase.

6. VIRGO

Today there will be good opportunities for economic benefits. You will feel full of freshness throughout the day. You will benefit immensely from the journey done by any office work. There will be mutual harmony with all the members in the family. Today, you will also have some challenges towards spirituality. Whatever work you try to do, you will definitely get success in that work. Today, more attention is needed for students to study. Therefore, on this day, worship Ganesha and wear a machine of learning.

7. LIBRA

Today will be your normal day. Today, there is a possibility of more hard work and time in some work. You should keep good behavior with everyone in the office. You should take any decision carefully. Go to the temple and offer durva to Ganesh ji and must offer laddus. Doing this will solve all the problems of your life.

8. SCORPIO

Today you will continue to help other people in work. The family environment will also remain good. Will spend some happy moments with them. Love will strengthen relationships. The day will be special for the people doing the professor's job. You can make a plan to visit a pilgrimage site with friends. You can join the gym today to get better health. You will meet an important person in the business. This meeting will be beneficial for you. Feed jaggery to a cow, the cooperation of others in life will continue.

9. SAGITTARIUS

Today, you will benefit in business. You will be more interested in academic work. Your respect will increase in society. You will be successful in handling domestic work. You will get happiness when many schemes are completed on time. You will progress in the field. You will gain a lot with your increased energy. Your heart's desire will be fulfilled. You will take new steps to improve the future. Children will study together with their friends. Feed sparrows, you will have a wonderful day.

10. CAPRICORN

Today in the office you should be a little careful with new people. They can try to spoil your work. It will be beneficial for you to consult elders before doing any work. Today, children will listen to parents. The day will be good for those interested in sports. You must exercise to keep yourself fit. But today you may be worried about the interruptions in your wedding. For this, after bathing in the morning on this day, after worshiping and wearing a well-stocked machine, by doing so, all the obstacles coming to your marriage will be over.

11. AQUARIUS

You will get some important news today. If you like someone and want to propose it, then today is auspicious. You will surely get success. Your reputation will increase. Some new people can join you in business. The economic side will be better than before. New opportunities will emerge in the career. Some thoughtful tasks will be completed today, which will make you look very happy.The day is going to be great for the students of the technical field. Fill water in a clay pot for birds, your family relations will be strong.

12. PISCES

Today your personality will improve. Suddenly many guests may arrive at home. You will get new employment opportunities. You will take an interest in religious work. With the help of life partner, you will get some important work done. You will plan to go on a trip for fun with family members. The merchant class is expected to make some big money gains all of a sudden. You can make some changes in your routine. Will have a good time with friends. Make people sitting outside the temple get food, business will progress.

