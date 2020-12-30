Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COSMICHOMEGIRL Career Horoscope 2021: Will there be success in your professional life? Read predictions of new year here

As the new year approaches, people are eager to know how this year will be for their career. You might be excited to know based on your zodiac sign whether you will be able to get what you want in the year 2021 or not, or what is the chance of getting promoted. Know all this from Jyotishacharya Anil Kumar Thakkar.

ARIES

According to Aries Horoscope 2021, this year Shani Dev will be sitting in the tenth house of Aries. From the middle of the year to the end, the transit of Guru Brihaspati will also be in the eleventh house of your zodiac sign. Also, the shadow planet Rahu is in your second house, while Ketu will influence the eighth house with zodiac sign. The red planet Mars will enter your zodiac at the beginning of the year, which will activate your lagna. Even the God of material pleasures, after pairing with Guru Jupiter in the second month, will depart in your eleventh house.

As a result, where you will get good fruits in your career, then you may face many challenges in your financial life. You will get adverse results in the early days in the field, but the time between mid-January to mid-February is going to be very careful for job seekers as your lord Shani Dev will remain in this time.

However, time will be better for business people. They will get many opportunities to increase their income. Also, you will get immense success in earning money from abroad.

TAURUS

According to Taurus Horoscope 2021, this whole year Shani Dev will be sitting in your ninth house. With this Rahu-Ketu will be present in your first and seventh house respectively. At the same time, the red planet Mars will also be in your Dwasha Bhava, which will affect your third and fourth house while moving between June 2 and September 6. The transit of Guru Brihaspati between the first week of April and mid-September will keep the Guru's eye on your fourth house.

With this, the transit of Venus will be in your own sign from May 4 to May 28, which will affect your first house. Along with this, Sun and Mercury will also activate their transitory process this year, activating different zodiac signs of your zodiac, due to which you will get luck in your career. Merchants will also get good fruits according to their hard work.

GEMINI

According to Gemini Horoscope 2021, at the beginning of this year, the lord of the tenth house of your zodiac, Guru Jupiter will be sitting in your eighth house in the first month of the year, after which he will affect your ninth house in the month of April. Shani Dev is also going to occupy your eighth house this whole year. The shadow planets Ketu and Rahu will be present in your sixth and second house respectively throughout the year.

The red planet Mars will also activate your fourth and fifth house from September 6 to December 5, while the Sun and Mercury at the beginning of the year will affect your zodiac signs through the seventh house throughout the year.

In such a situation, due to these planetary positions, you may have to face many ups and downs in your career. During this time, the jobseekers will have trouble in not getting help from their co-workers, due to which they will get promotion, but will have to wait a bit for this.

CANCER

According to Cancer Horoscope 2021, the red planet Mars will be in your tenth house at the beginning of the year. After this, he will sit in your own zodiac while passing through your XI and Dvadash. With this, Saturn, the donor of the horoscope, will sit in your seventh house all year round, looking at your fourth house. On the other hand, Rahu and Ketu will also activate your fifth and eleventh house respectively during this whole year.

With this, the Sun and Mercury in the beginning of the year transiting in your best house, will affect your different emotions. Meanwhile, the transit position of Venus is going to affect your zodiac sign this whole year. In such a situation, you will get an opportunity to gain momentum in your career, which will boost you and your promotion is also possible. The year is good for the students, this year they will get success in understanding their every subject.

LEO

According to Leo Horoscope 2021, the shadow planet Rahu-Ketu will affect your tenth and fourth house respectively this year. Along with this, Shani Dev will also be sitting in your sixth house throughout the year. In the beginning, Shani Dev will create a unique alliance with Jupiter in your sixth house. During this time, Mars will be with your ninth house, will support you with luck and then from April to July you will enter your XI and Dvash Bhavas.

During this time you will need to stay away from enemies in your career. However, you will dominate them, so that you will get success in completing all the tasks on time. Expenses will increase in financial life, which will have an impact on your financial life. Horoscope 2021 indicates that students will have to work harder than before to get success in examinations. This year, students who wish to go abroad will be able to get success only after a lot of effort.

VIRGO

According to Virgo horoscope 2021, this whole year Saturn will sit in the fifth house of your zodiac sign. With this, Mangal Dev will influence your ninth and tenth house through your eighth house. Also Rahu and Ketu will be present in the ninth house and the third house respectively. Guru Brihaspati will transit through your sixth house in the sixth house, and will affect you the most.

In such a situation, you may have to go through many ups and downs in your career. Relocation of jobbers is possible. The time will be good for those who do business. However, the business partners will need to do every transaction carefully. Students will have to work harder in education, only then you will get success according to hard work.

LIBRA

According to Libra horoscope 2021, Rahu and Ketu will be present in the eighth and second house of your zodiac sign this year. Along with this, Shani Dev will also see your tenth house, sitting in your fourth house throughout the year. Mars will be in your seventh house in the beginning, which will affect your eighth, ninth and tenth house the most.

Along with this, transit of Venus, Guru Dev, Surya and Mercury is also going to happen in different house of your zodiac sign this year, due to which you will get favorable results in your career. You will grow, as well as the business people will benefit from some secret source. According to the year 2021, the middle part of this year will be the best for the students. During this time the students will be successful in giving their best performance.

SCORPIO

According to Scorpio horoscope 2021, Shani Dev will be sitting in your third house throughout the year. Also Rahu-Ketu will also affect your seventh and first house respectively throughout the year. Along with this, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Guru Jupiter and Sun God will also be seen to affect you in different ways in the year 2021. Due to this you may have to face a lot of challenges in career. During this time you will have to work harder in the field. Also, the natives doing business will benefit from a trip. Students preparing for the exam will get good results. In this case, continue your hard work.

SAGITTARIUS

According to Sagittarius Horoscope 2021, Saturn will sit in your second house, looking at your fourth house throughout the year. Along with this, Ketu, the shadow planet, will affect your sixth house and Rahu in your sixth house. In the beginning, Guru Brihaspati will be in the second house of your zodiac, making a union with Shani. Mars will transit through your fifth and sixth house in the seventh house in the middle of April.

In such a situation, due to the position of all these main planets, you will get good results in your career with the help of colleagues. This year is going to be good for business people also. They will get immense success in business, which will strengthen their financial position. Students will get success in education this year. Also, you will get the opportunity to study abroad.

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUS

PISCES