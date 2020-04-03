Horoscope April 3, 2020: Know what's in store for Pisces, Aries, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Know how your day will unfold

There are days that can really have a toll on you and stress you a lot. You can be gloomy and sad for no reason. In that case, well, it’s not your fault but it can be the planetary positions that make you feel in that way. To help you, we are here with a few astrology tips. From professional success to love and family relationships, everything is said to have a direct or indirect relation to the alignment of the stars. So, go ahead and shape your day as per the predictions and cherish every moment of your life. Even if you have little faith in astrology, there's no harm in following a thing or two according to your convenience. Well, who knows it might have an impact. Check out what April 3 has in store for you.

ARIES

If you are having an argument with someone about the house or any other land, people of Aries are not listening to you, then to this day to talk further and strengthen your side. You will win in the debate related to the house or any land.

TAURUS

People of Taurus, if you love someone very much and want to attract it to you, then during this day, bring a little root of Aak's plant, clean it well and grind it with water. Now make a light by mixing this paste with cotton and burn it in an earthen lamp to prepare mascara. Then apply this while reading this mantra behind the right ear of Shri Ganesh Ji with that prepared kajal. The mantra is- "Hastipishchilikhe swaha" Speaking this mantra, after applying the vaccine say your wish to God.

GEMINI

If you are worried about the behavior of your business partner or he is doing something wrong in your business, then today is the right day for legal action against him. On this day, you should take dry red chilli seeds and stab seven times over yourself. 6 times clock wise and once anti clock wise. In this way, after burning them, burn those dry chili grains in the fire.

CANCER

If someone with Cancer keeps a bad eye on your family and he conspires against you behind your back, then you should take a few grains of rye this day in order to give him a break and he should give them every room in his house. Put a little bit in one corner of it. Today, keep those grains there for the whole day and wake them up tomorrow morning and pick up those grains and keep them in a secluded place in the house and when the circumstances of the corona come under control, then place it under a peepal tree.

LEO

If you have any kind of fear of Leo zodiac signs, then to avoid that fear, bring the root of Gunja home from a grocer's shop today and after bringing it home by cleaning the root with milk, incense-lamp Please worship him and place it in a safe corner of the house. If you cannot find the root of Gunja, then you can also do these remedies with Gunja fruit. On this day, you will not have any kind of fear by doing this remedy of root or Gujafal of Gunja.

VIRGO

If you want the Virgo zodiac, do not let anyone's wealth be seen by you and your prosperity should remain the same, for this day, take a little grated turmeric in a bowl and apply it at the feet of Shri Lakshmi Narayan. Then add a little water to that turmeric, write Shrin on your locker. By doing this today, your wealth will not be seen by anyone and your prosperity will remain.

LIBRA

If you want to impress everyone with your beauty, then on this day you should take a bath by putting cardamom in your bath water and after bathing, put on clean clothes and light a lamp of camphor in the temple of your house. By doing this today, you will be able to impress everyone with your beauty.

SCORPIO

If you are the protector of the society, you work for the good of the society, you protect this society from the wrong people and from the wrong actions and you are trying to take action against some illegal work with the help of administration for a few days.

SAGITTARIUS

If you want to increase your wealth, then for this day take a small clay urn and fill it with rice. Place a rupee coin and a turmeric knot over the rice. Now put a lid on it, take the blessings of Maa Lakshmi. Then take the pledge to donate it in the temple and keep it at home and when the conditions are right, donate it to the priest of a temple.

CAPRICORN

If you have a shortage of money, as well as there is never a shortage of food in the house, for this day, take 5 monolithic coconut and tie it in a yellow cloth. Place it in the east corner of the kitchen. By doing this, your financial position will be strengthened and there will never be any shortage of food and money in the house.

AQUARIUS

If you want to succeed in any of your political work or to get ahead of your opponent in politics, then during the Pushya Nakshatra on this day, you should recite Shani Stotra, but if you are unable to read then also audio it from the internet. Can hear. On this day, you will get success in political work by reciting or listening to Shani Stotra, you will be able to get ahead of your opponents.

PISCES

If you are looking for a true partner in your life, then on this day you can make milk and rice pudding. Keep in mind that sugar is to be added in place of sugar in that kheer. Now offer this pudding to the goddess mother. After offering Bhoga, distribute the Prasad among the members of your household. By doing this today, you will soon get a loving life partner.