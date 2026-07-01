Woman, her two daughters killed as rain-triggered landslide destroys house in Mangaluru

Mangaluru:

Three members of a family, including two girls and a woman, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house in Karnataka's Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. A local resident said the incident took place at around 4:30 am

The incident took place in the Nagori area under the Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered a landslide, burying the house under a mound of earth.

Family trapped beneath debris of house

According to officials, six members of a family were trapped under the debris after the house collapsed. Local residents, along with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and other rescue teams, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"It was around 4:30 in the morning when suddenly there was a noise, and a piece of the wall fell on my head too. I woke up with a massive jolt. When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbours were running outside. I came out and saw that the back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed. I looked around and saw that no one else had woken up. I woke up the person next to me," the local told news agency ANI.

The deceased were identified as Shanta (46), her eight-year-old daughter Anamika Chaurasia, and her four-year-old daughter Pari.

Three other family members --- Balkrishna (48), Alka (14), and Anusha (11) -- were rescued alive from the rubble and admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, officials said.

The family, originally from Bihar, had been residing in the Kankanady area for the past two decades. Preliminary findings indicated that a large mass of soil from the hill above the house gave way due to incessant rain, leading to the collapse of the structure.

Heavy rains continue to lash coastal district

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) later joined the rescue operation. After an extensive search, the bodies of the three victims were recovered from the debris, following which the operation was called off.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan visited the site, reviewed the situation, and took stock of the rescue efforts from officials on the ground.

With heavy rainfall continuing across the coastal district, the district administration has urged residents living in hilly and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

The district officials have also initiated a study of the area surrounding the site to find out if the area is safe for residents.

The story is being updated.

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