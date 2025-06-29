'Threw chili powder in eyes, crushed neck with foot...': Wife kills husband with lover's help in Karnataka After the murder, the duo stuffed the body into a gunny bag and dumped it around 30 kilometers away.

Tumakuru (Karnataka) :

In a chilling case of betrayal and premeditated murder, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and disposed of his body nearly 30 kilometres away in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The incident took place in Kadashettihalli village of Tiptur taluk in Tumakuru district.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Shankaramurthy, was reportedly killed on June 24. His wife, Sumangala, who worked as a cook at the Kalpataru College Girls' Hostel in Tiptur, is accused of conspiring with her lover, Nagaraju from Karadalusante village, to commit the crime.

'Threw chili powder in eyes, crushed neck with foot...

According to police, Sumangala threw chili powder into her husband's eyes, beat him with a wooden stick, and then crushed his neck with her foot, leading to a brutal death. After the murder, the duo stuffed the body into a gunny bag and transported it around 30 km away, where they dumped it in a well located in a plantation under Dandanishivara Police Station limits in Turuvekere taluk.

The crime came to light after Shankaramurthy was reported missing. Nonavinakere Police, who initially registered a missing complaint, grew suspicious during their investigation after discovering chili powder stains and signs of a struggle on the victim's bedding in his farmhouse.

What was the reason behind the murder?

Further inquiry, including analysis of Sumangala's call detail records, led police to unravel the gruesome plot. Interrogation confirmed her involvement, revealing the shocking motive behind the murder, an illicit relationship that the husband had opposed.

Police have registered a case at Nonavinakere Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Also Read: Five tigers found dead in Karnataka's MM Hills Sanctuary, poisoning suspected; govt vows action

Also Read: Bike taxi ban challenged in Karnataka HC; aggregators, riders say it's ‘not a luxury but a lifeline'