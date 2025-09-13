Video: Shocking hit-and-run incident caught on cam in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area The accident occurred around 5:30 pm near the Cottonpet Main Road junction when an out-of-control pickup van first struck a woman who managed to escape with minor injuries.

Bengaluru:

A tragic hit-and-run accident occurred in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area on Friday (September 12), leaving 45-year-old Anja Devi fatally injured. CCTV footage from the area captured the shocking moment when a runaway pickup van struck Anja Devi while she was walking on the street alongside another woman.

Incident details and investigation

The accident took place around 5:30 pm near the Cottonpet Main Road junction. The out-of-control pickup van first hit a woman, who managed to escape minor injuries, but Anja Devi was caught under the vehicle and severely wounded. She was rushed to the hospital by local residents but succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Traffic police quickly registered a case against the van driver and arrested him under sections 281, 106(1), BNS., 115 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Arrest and legal proceedings

The accused driver, identified as Kiran, is in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities are probing the circumstances leading up to the accident, including speed, negligence, and possible violation of traffic laws.

Public safety concerns

This tragic incident has raised concerns regarding pedestrian safety and traffic rule enforcement in Bengaluru’s busy areas. Authorities are urged to strengthen measures to prevent similar accidents and safeguard vulnerable pedestrians amidst heavy urban traffic.