Video of police kicking a biker while managing traffic for CM Siddaramaiah goes viral in Mysuru | Watch

Mysuru:

A video of a police officer attempting to kick a biker while managing traffic for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported on Sunday in Suttur, near Mysuru, as the Chief Minister was returning after attending an event. Thousands of people had gathered for the festival, causing a massive traffic jam.

Mysuru SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi himself stepped in to clear the way for the CM's convoy and during this time, the SP lost his temper with a biker who was trying to cut the line and attempted to kick him. The incident was captured on video by onlookers.

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated an agricultural seminar at the fair around 1:30 PM and quickly left the event to attend the funeral of his friend, Narsegowda.

Baladandi himself had come down to the road and was helping to control traffic to clear the way for the Chief Minister's vehicle.