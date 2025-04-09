Video captures chaos as fire breaks out in 100 homes in Karnataka village | Here’s what happened A major electrical fault in Jalibenchi village, Yadgir district, Karnataka, sparked fires that damaged nearly 100 homes late Monday night. Viral videos show sparks flying from electric poles, smoke rising from rooftops, and charred interiors.

Yadgir, Karnataka: A sudden electrical malfunction triggered widespread panic and destruction in Jalibenchi village of Karnataka’s Yadgir district late Monday night, affecting nearly 100 homes. Videos of the incident have since gone viral, showing dramatic visuals of sparks shooting from power lines, smoke billowing from rooftops, and interiors gutted by fire.

Footage circulating online reveals the extent of the damage — charred switchboards, melted appliances, blackened fan blades, and burnt-out televisions and refrigerators. The fire, which is believed to have spread quickly through electrical lines, also left two people injured. Authorities said both are in stable condition. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control, preventing further spread of the fire.

Several videos of the terrifying incident have since gone viral, watch here:

Initial findings suggest that gusty winds sweeping through the region may have caused aged and poorly insulated power lines to come into contact, leading to multiple short circuits. However, officials have not yet released a conclusive statement. Locals allege that the wiring infrastructure in the village is dangerously outdated, with some electric lines reportedly several decades old.

Officials from the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) visited the site on Tuesday and have begun restoration work. Teams are repairing damaged lines and working to fully restore electricity to affected households.

While no fatalities have been reported, the incident has raised serious concerns about rural power infrastructure and safety protocols. Many residents are now demanding a full audit and upgrade of the village's electrical system to prevent such disasters in the future.