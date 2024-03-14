Bengaluru: Uzbekistan woman found dead in hotel room, police suspect murder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Bengaluru: A woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel room in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. Police suspect the victim was murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Zareena. According to the police, the woman arrived in Bengaluru on a tourist visa four days ago and had been staying at a hotel near the BDA Bridge in the Seshadripuram area.

Injury marks on her body

The hotel staff received a phone call from one of Zareena's friends at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, asking them to check on her. Despite knocking on the door for an extended period, there was no response. Subsequently, the staff used a master key to open the room, where they discovered Zareena's body on the floor with her face covered with blood.

The police were promptly notified of the incident. Initial investigations indicate that the Uzbek woman had been murdered. Police said that Zareena sustained injury marks on her body, including punches to her face, suggesting foul play.

The police revealed that a person named Rahul Kumar had booked the hotel room for Zareena till March 16.

The hotel manager, Gaurav Kumar Singh, filed a police complaint regarding the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

