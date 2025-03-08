Two women, including Israeli tourist, gangraped in Karnataka, male friends attacked, probe underway According to police, the incident was reported between 11 and 11:30 on Thursday night, when unidentified miscreants raped a 27-year-old female Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old female manager of a homestay on the banks of the popular Sanapur lake near Hampi.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to the limelight from a popular tourist spot of Karnataka, Hampi, where unidentified persons raped 2 women, including a foreign female tourist, and thrashed and threw them into the water along with their 3 male companions, one of whom is yet to be identified. According to police, the incident was reported between 11 and 11:30 on Thursday night, when unidentified miscreants raped a 27-year-old female Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old female manager of a homestay on the banks of the popular Sanapur lake near Hampi.

A male tourist from Odisha, who was with the duo at the time of the crime, is missing as the criminals pushed him into the Tungabhadra canal, while two other male tourists from the US and Maharashtra were injured.

The survivors are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. A special team of police is searching for the accused in this incident. The crime spot is about 4 km from Hampi and a major attraction among foreign tourists.

A case has been registered at the Gangavati Rural Police Station under sections 309 (6) (theft or extortion), 311 (robbery with intent to cause death or grievous hurt), 64 (rape), 70 (1) (gang rape), 109 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Judicial Code (BNS).

According to the FIR, the incident took place when the four tourists and the lady manager of the homestay where they were staying were enjoying playing music near the Sanapur lake.