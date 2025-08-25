Tragic love affair: Mysuru woman killed by lover who forced explosive powder into her mouth Locals grew suspicious and caught Siddaraju as he attempted to flee, handing him over to the police. He has since been arrested by the Saligrama police.

Mysuru:

A shocking and tragic murder has rocked the quiet village of Bheriya in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. A 20-year-old married woman, identified as Rakshita, was brutally killed at a local lodge by her lover, who allegedly used a powerful explosive substance.

The gruesome incident came to light on Monday, when lodge staff discovered Rakshita’s body with the lower part of her face completely blown apart and a pool of blood on the floor. Police were immediately informed and rushed to the scene. The body has been sent for postmortem, and a murder investigation is underway.

The victim, Rakshita, was a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur Taluk and was married to a migrant worker based in Kerala. According to police, she was in an illicit relationship with the accused, a relative named Siddharaju, from Bettadapura village in Periyapatna taluk. The two had checked into a lodge in Bheriya village.

Sources say a heated argument erupted between the couple inside their room. In a fit of rage, Siddharaju allegedly forced a combustible material into Rakshita's mouth and detonated it. Police suspect the device may have been a type of trigger used for gelatin sticks in quarries, though a forensic investigation is still pending to confirm the exact nature of the explosive.

In a desperate bid to cover up the crime, the accused attempted to mislead others by claiming that Rakshita had died due to a mobile phone explosion. However, his false narrative quickly fell apart. As he tried to flee the scene, alert locals—suspicious of his behavior—caught and detained him until the police arrived.

Siddharaju has been taken into custody by the Saligrama Police and is currently being interrogated. Mysuru Superintendent of Police, N. Vishnuvardhana, confirmed the arrest and said that a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the full motive behind the gruesome murder.

“The victim was married to a man working in Kerala but was involved in a relationship with the accused,” SP Vishnuvardhana said. “He used a chemical powder mixture to kill her. The substance has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.”