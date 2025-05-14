Traffic jams, waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy rains: IMD predicts more showers till May 16 Bengaluru rain: Visuals shared on social media showed heavy rain paralysing the Electronic City following the downpour on Tuesday with waterlogging choking the key roads including Whitefield, Brookfields, and Mahadevapura, resulting in massive traffic jams.

Bengaluru:

Massive traffic jams and waterlogging were in Bengaluru after heavy rains on Tuesday. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy rains till May 16. The weather office has issued a warning for severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds, until May16.

Visuals shared on social media showed heavy rain paralysing the Electronic City following the downpour on Tuesday with waterlogging choking the key roads including Whitefield, Brookfields, and Mahadevapura, resulting in massive traffic jams.

Taking to X, one social media user shared a ‘horrifying’ scene from the ‘global tech capital’ of India, where severe waterlogging near Manyata Tech Park caused rainwater to enter a moving BMTC bus, leaving passengers ‘soaked and frightened’.

The BBMP’s incompetence and the government’s obsession with superficial branding have left the city vulnerable. ‘Brand Bengaluru’ is fast becoming a joke — a brand that looks good on a brochure but collapses in 30 minutes of rain," a social media user wrote.

Other users shared images of knee-deep water and severe waterlogging on roads, particularly in areas like KR Puram.

“Heavy rain and flooding of underpasses from Nagawara towards KR Puram. Would advise people to avoid this route as there is knee-deep waterlogging. Please stay indoors if possible. #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains,” a user posted.

“A mere hour of rain in a central location in North Bangalore – a city that boasts of being a tech hub without any drainage infrastructure,” another user remarked.