Traffic jams on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway witnessed after landslide, several vehicles stranded

Mangaluru:

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway after landslide. Following the incident, police have diverted traffic through several roads connecting to the highway, bypassing the portion affected by the mudslide.

The NH earthmoving equipment has been deployed to clear the highway, said the authorities.

Heavy vehicles have been diverted

According to police, all heavy-tonnage vehicles have been diverted via available state highways, and smaller vehicles through major district roads. This arrangement has minimised the time taken by the travellers between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, taking the inner roads.

However, very heavy tonnage vehicles have been detained at the mudslide area, and they will be allowed only after the clearance of mud on the NH, they added.

Take a look at earlier landslides on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway

Earlier this month, all heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, and buses, were completely stopped on July 17. While cars and two-wheelers were still allowed to use the diversion routes, officials advised travellers to avoid non-essential journeys until the road was fully cleared. This came after a landslide on NH 75.

It should be noted that NH-75 serves as a vital arterial route connecting coastal Karnataka to the state’s interior. The blockage is expected to lead to logistical delays, particularly affecting the movement of freight.

(With inputs from PTI)