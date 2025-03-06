This Bengaluru flyover will remain shut for vehicles for maintenance work: Check date, time, other details Bengaluru: Even as the vehicular movement will be prohibited on both sides of the elevated flyover between 11 pm and 6 am, the flyover will remain operational for all vehicles during the daytime, from 6 am to 11 pm.

Attention commuters in Bengaluru. The Electronics City flyover in Bengaluru will remain closed for vehicles from 11 pm to 6 am till further order. The move has been taken due to major maintenance work. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard has issued a notification and said it has taken up the repair work on the Hosur Main Road Elevated Flyover, leading to temporary traffic restrictions.

Shivaprakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Bengaluru South Division) said that the NHAI will be carrying out major maintenance work on the Hosur Main Road Elevated Flyover and from March 5 until further notice, all types of vehicular traffic will be restricted on both sides of the elevated flyover.

In this regard, the Bengaluru Traffic Police department issued an advisory and stated that vehicular movement on both sides of the flyover—from Silk Board towards Electronic City and vice versa.

It should be noted that the 9.98-km elevated corridor from Silk Board junction to Electronic City, serves a vital stretch, connecting the city to its prominent technology and manufacturing hub. The police urged commuters to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The commuters who travel at night have been urged to use alternative routes.

This 9.9 km-long elevated expressway from Central Silk Board Junction to Electronics City that was inaugurated in 2010 was mainly designed to reduce travel time to Electronics City, home to companies such as Infosys and Biocon.