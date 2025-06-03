Thieves steal 59 kg gold from Canara Bank branch in Karnataka’s Vijayapura Thieves decamped with 59 kilograms of gold from the Mangoli branch of Canara Bank in Karnataka's Vijayapura district over the May 24–25 weekend. The stolen gold had been pledged by customers against loans.

Bengaluru:

In a major heist, thieves made off with 59 kilograms of gold from the Mangoli branch of Canara Bank in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, police said on Monday. The stolen gold had been pledged by customers as collateral for loans, Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi told reporters.

Bank discovered theft after evaluating missing assets

The theft came to light after bank officials completed an internal assessment and confirmed that 59 kg of gold was missing from the branch’s secured holdings. The branch manager had lodged a complaint on May 26, prompting an immediate police response.

Shutter locks were found broken after weekend closure

According to the SP, the bank had closed as usual on the evening of May 23. Since May 24 and 25 were the fourth Saturday and Sunday, the branch remained shut. On the morning of May 26, a peon who came to clean the premises found the shutter locks broken and alerted authorities. “After inspecting the premises, it was found that the culprits had entered the bank and stolen gold deposited against loans,” Nimbargi said.

Theft likely occurred on May 24–25 night

Police believe the burglary was carried out during the intervening night of May 24 and 25, when the bank was unoccupied. “We have formed eight special teams to investigate the case. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits. The case will be taken to its logical conclusion,” the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)