Tempo traveller hits grounded IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru airport, probe underway A tempo traveller collided with a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on April 18. The aircraft, grounded since 2022 for engine repairs, was parked when the tempo, operated by a third-party ground handling agency, hit its undercarriage.

Bengaluru:

A tempo traveller operated by a third-party ground handling agency collided with a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru around noon on Friday. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, and an inquiry into the incident has been initiated. The IndiGo aircraft was not in operation at the time of the collision and had been grounded since 2022 for engine repairs. It was parked at Alpha Parking Bay 71 when the vehicle, reportedly transporting airline staff, grazed its undercarriage.

According to an official statement from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the incident took place around 12:15 pm on Friday, April 18. “A vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported. All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders,” a BIAL spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that safety and security remain the airport’s highest priority.

IndiGo, in its statement, attributed the incident to the driver's negligence. “A tempo traveller collided with a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport. The aircraft had been grounded for engine repairs and was parked at Alpha Parking Bay 71. The accident is said to have occurred due to the tempo traveller driver’s negligence while dropping off staff. The top portion of the vehicle was damaged, and the driver has sustained minor injuries,” the airline said.

Photos circulating on social media show the tempo traveller’s roof severely dented, with the driver’s side and windscreen also damaged. Airport authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.