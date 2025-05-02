Karnataka: Man facing murder case brutally hacked to death in Mangaluru, incident caught on camera The police said Suhah Shetty was the prime accused in the sensational Fazil murder case, besides being involved in multiple criminal cases. The assailants, believed to be five to six in number, launched a vicious assault on Shetty using deadly weapons, they added.

Mangaluru:

The barbaric killing of a man, a prime accused in a murder case and a Hindu activist, rocked Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Suhah Shetty who was brutally attacked and killed by a group of men in Mangaluru city. The police said Shetty was the prime accused in the sensational Fazil murder case, besides being involved in multiple criminal cases.

Fazil was one of the main accused in the 2022 killing of Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru. In a retaliatory attack on July 28, 2022, Fazil was murdered in Surathkal, and Suhas Shetty had emerged as a key accused in that case.

Where exactly the incident took place?

According to police reports, the fatal incident took place around 8:27 pm near Kinnipadavu Cross, within Mangaluru City Police limits. At the time of the attack, Shetty was travelling in a vehicle (KA-12-MB-3731) along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latish, and Shashank. Their vehicle was intercepted by a group of attackers travelling in a Swift car and a pickup truck.

FIR registered

The assailants, believed to be five to six in number, launched a vicious assault on Shetty using deadly weapons. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to AJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added. An FIR has been registered at the Bajpe Police Station, and multiple teams have been deployed to track down the attackers, police said. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police have also assured swift action and stated that more details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Karnataka Home Minister reacts to incident

Speaking about the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that the government is taking the incident very seriously. He also confirmed that four dedicated teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the killing. “We have already taken note of it. Four separate teams have been deployed, and we will ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

ALSO READ: 21-year-old Karnataka man drinks 5 bottles of neat liquor over Rs 10,000 bet, dies