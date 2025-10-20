Stampede-like situation at Siddaramaiah’s event in Karnataka’s Puttur: 10 people fall sick due to suffocation The incident was reported during a charity distribution programme organised by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai’s charitable trust at the Puttur Taluk Stadium.

Bengaluru:

A major crowd chaos was reported at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s public event in Puttur, where over 10 people, including women and children, fell ill due to suffocation, dehydration, and mismanagement.

What led to the chaos at the event?

Dakshina Kannada district police said, "Hypoglycemia or dehydration was caused due to the delay in providing food to the people in the crowd. Three women were given IV fluids, and seven women have already been discharged after receiving outpatient treatment."

The incident was reported during a charity distribution programme organised by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai’s charitable trust at the Puttur Taluk Stadium.

Here's what the locals said?

Locals present at the event said that the stadium was overcrowded far beyond its capacity of around 20,000 people, with nearly one lakh people attending the event. With heat, poor ventilation, and lack of drinking water, several people in the crowd started to collapse midway through the function.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated the event earlier in the day, had already left the venue when the incident occurred.

The event, which was organised to distribute clothes, utensils, and Diwali gifts to residents of the constituency, witnessed a massive turnout, leading to massive congestion, oxygen shortage, and panic among attendees.

The people who were admitted to Puttur Taluk Government Hospital include Yogita (20), Sabha Madavu (20), Amina Patrakodi (56), Netravati Irde (37), Lilavati Kadaba (50), Vasanti Balnad (53), Kusuma (62), Ratnavati Perigeri (67), Afila Patrakodi (20), Snehaprabha (41), and Jasila (30).

