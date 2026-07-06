Silver idol worth Rs 51 lakh stolen from temple in Karnataka’s Vijayapura; FIR filed

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident from Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, a 32-kilogram silver idol of Lord Sri Pavada Basaveshwara, valued at approximately Rs 51.20 lakh, was stolen from the sanctum sanctorum of a temple in Basarakod village under Muddebihal taluk.

The theft occurred at the Sri Pavada Basaveshwara Temple sometime between 9:00 PM on July 5 and 4:30 AM on July 6, according to police and temple authorities.

As per the complaint filed by 70-year-old temple committee president Karnandappa Biradar, the theft came to light around 4:00 AM when the resident priest, Sadhu Shankarling, noticed that the temple doors were open and the locks had been broken. The silver idol, which was placed in the sanctum, had been removed.

The priest, Sharanayya Salimath, had performed the evening rituals on July 5 and reportedly secured both the inner and outer iron doors with locks before leaving the premises. This has led investigators to believe that the theft took place during the intervening hours of the night.

Case filed under several provisions of BNS

Police have registered a case at the Muddebihal Police Station under Sections 305(d) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Special teams have been deployed to trace the unidentified culprits.

Although the complaint was filed with some delay, as temple committee members initially consulted villagers before approaching the police, authorities have confirmed that the investigation is now actively underway.

Ram Temple donation theft

A case involving alleged theft and irregularities in donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has triggered a major political controversy. According to reports, allegations emerged that crores of rupees donated for the Ram Temple were missing, prompting public concern and political reactions. Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, urged the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. During the investigation, authorities reported suspected irregularities in the handling of donations, leading to the arrest of eight individuals so far.

The controversy also led to administrative changes within the temple management. Champat Rai resigned from his post as General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, with his resignation accepted on July 6 during a trust meeting.

The investigation is still underway, and officials have stated that further findings will determine the extent of financial and procedural lapses.

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